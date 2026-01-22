Trump created the "Peace Council" without major European partners — what is known

On January 22, a Peace Council was created in Davos, Switzerland, initiated by US President Donald Trump.

Trump created the Peace Council without Britain, Germany and France

This happened during the World Economic Forum.

Before signing the documents establishing the Peace Council, Trump expressed confidence that "virtually every country wants to be part of this process."

Representatives from fewer than 20 countries attended the signing ceremony, but none of the US's traditional Western European allies were present.

The countries represented on stage in Davos were mostly from the Middle East and South America, with participants including leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Paraguay.

The European Union was represented by the Prime Ministers of Hungary and Bulgaria, as well as representatives from four European countries outside the EU: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Kosovo.

I actually like this group. I like all of the members. Can you believe it? Usually I have two or three members that I don't like. I don't see any here. Donald Trump President of the United States

The Peace Council, as originally conceived by Trump, was to focus on consolidating peace in Gaza and its reconstruction. But, according to the US president, the council could take on a broader role in resolving global conflicts.

According to the draft charter, which Reuters has reviewed, Trump will head the Council for life, even if he is no longer president of the United States.

Ukraine is also among those invited to the Council. Kyiv is currently studying it and has not yet responded.