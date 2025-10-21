Trump demolishes part of the White House building — the reason is known
Trump demolishes part of the White House building — the reason is known

What is known about Trump's plans?
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump has ordered the demolition of part of the White House building. It turns out that the US president wants to build a grand ballroom there.

Points of attention

  • The financing of the project to build the grand ballroom comes from 'generous patriots', including US President Donald Trump himself, as confirmed by his team.
  • The controversial decision highlights the clash between historical preservation and modernization efforts at the White House, sparking debates about the balance between tradition and progress in the iconic landmark.

What is known about Trump's plans?

According to the American leader himself, for 150 years, every US president has dreamed of a ballroom in the White House, where large parties, state visits, etc. could be held.

"I am honored to be the first president to finally begin this much-needed project," Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Photo: screenshot

Journalists drew attention to the fact that such actions by the US president provoked a flurry of criticism on social networks.

One of the main problems is that Trump previously stated that the ballroom would not interfere with the current building, but would be adjacent to it.

Photo: screenshot

The US president's team claims that the east wing is completely separate from the main building.

What is important to understand is that the project itself is financed by "generous patriots", including Donald Trump himself.

