Trump demolishes part of the White House building — the reason is known

US President Donald Trump has ordered the demolition of part of the White House building. It turns out that the US president wants to build a grand ballroom there.
Points of attention
- The financing of the project to build the grand ballroom comes from 'generous patriots', including US President Donald Trump himself, as confirmed by his team.
- The controversial decision highlights the clash between historical preservation and modernization efforts at the White House, sparking debates about the balance between tradition and progress in the iconic landmark.
What is known about Trump's plans?
According to the American leader himself, for 150 years, every US president has dreamed of a ballroom in the White House, where large parties, state visits, etc. could be held.
Journalists drew attention to the fact that such actions by the US president provoked a flurry of criticism on social networks.
One of the main problems is that Trump previously stated that the ballroom would not interfere with the current building, but would be adjacent to it.
The US president's team claims that the east wing is completely separate from the main building.
What is important to understand is that the project itself is financed by "generous patriots", including Donald Trump himself.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-