Trump demolishes part of the White House building — the reason is known

US President Donald Trump has ordered the demolition of part of the White House building. It turns out that the US president wants to build a grand ballroom there.

What is known about Trump's plans?

According to the American leader himself, for 150 years, every US president has dreamed of a ballroom in the White House, where large parties, state visits, etc. could be held.

"I am honored to be the first president to finally begin this much-needed project," Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social. Share

Journalists drew attention to the fact that such actions by the US president provoked a flurry of criticism on social networks.

One of the main problems is that Trump previously stated that the ballroom would not interfere with the current building, but would be adjacent to it.

The US president's team claims that the east wing is completely separate from the main building.