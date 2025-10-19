Far-right Romanian MEP Diana Soshoake continues to publicly boast that she prevented Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky from speaking in the Romanian parliament 2 years ago, and also threatened to "break his legs" the next time.
Points of attention
- Her unsubstantiated claims about Romanian-speaking citizens in Ukraine being oppressed add fuel to the fire, highlighting the importance of fact-checking in politically charged environments.
- The escalation of verbal attacks and threats between Soshoake and Zelensky underscores the need for diplomatic solutions and constructive dialogue to avoid further deterioration of relations.
Shoshoake is trying to intimidate Zelensky
The MEP made a new series of scandalous statements during a meeting with participants of the International Association "Friends of Russia", headed by Putinophile Pietro Stramezzi.
The pro-Russian politician was, in particular, at the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the propaganda channel RT, where dictator Vladimir Putin himself spoke.
She once again began to recount "tense events" during Zelensky's visit to Romania in October 2023.
The deputy is convinced that it was she who was able to prevent his speech in parliament.
She also once again repeated the lie about "over a million Romanians" living in Ukraine and who are "not allowed to speak Romanian."
