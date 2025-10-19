Far-right Romanian MEP Diana Soshoake continues to publicly boast that she prevented Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky from speaking in the Romanian parliament 2 years ago, and also threatened to "break his legs" the next time.

Shoshoake is trying to intimidate Zelensky

The MEP made a new series of scandalous statements during a meeting with participants of the International Association "Friends of Russia", headed by Putinophile Pietro Stramezzi.

The pro-Russian politician was, in particular, at the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the propaganda channel RT, where dictator Vladimir Putin himself spoke.

She once again began to recount "tense events" during Zelensky's visit to Romania in October 2023.

The deputy is convinced that it was she who was able to prevent his speech in parliament.

If he dares to come to my parliament, I will break his legs! Let him not dare to give a speech in my parliament. Why do I say "my parliament"? Because the Romanian Constitution says that we, parliamentarians, are representatives of the Romanian people, the only ones who can represent the sovereignty of the Romanian people, — Diana Soshoake cynically stated. Share

She also once again repeated the lie about "over a million Romanians" living in Ukraine and who are "not allowed to speak Romanian."