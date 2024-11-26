Republican Donald Trump, who won the US presidential election, has already threatened to impose tariffs on all goods from China, Mexico and Canada.
Points of attention
- President Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China in an effort to address trade imbalances and illegal activities, such as drug trafficking.
- These tariffs could lead to higher prices for American consumers, potentially impacting the economy and straining trade relations between the US and these countries.
- Trump's threats of a trade war with Canada, Mexico, and China have raised concerns about the potential consequences for various industries, including gas, cars, and agricultural products.
- The president's plan to enact tariffs is aimed at forcing these countries to address the importation of drugs and organized crime into the US, particularly highlighting the issue of fentanyl.
- The proposed tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China may have significant implications for the global trade landscape, as these countries are among the top suppliers to the US, the largest importer of goods worldwide.
Trump promises to unleash a trade war against China, Mexico and Canada
On the page in his own social network Truth Social, the newly elected US president said that one of his first decrees after returning to the White House will be the introduction of 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% tariffs on goods from China.
What is the reason for Trump's desire to introduce new tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China
According to him, thousands of people import drugs from Mexico and Canada in record volumes.
In addition, as the newly elected US president claims, organized crime is imported into the US from these countries.
Trump said the tariffs will remain in place until drugs, including fentanyl, and all illegal drugs stop the invasion.
He also accused China of supplying fentanyl to the US.
If enacted, these tariffs could dramatically raise prices for American consumers on everything from gas to cars to agricultural products.
The US is the largest importer of goods in the world, and Mexico, China and Canada are among the top three suppliers.
