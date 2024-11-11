Trump has chosen Congresswoman Stefanik to be the next US representative to the United Nations

The winner of the US presidential election, Donald Trump, has nominated a candidate for the position of US ambassador to the United Nations. He became congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

It is my great honor to nominate Elise Stefanik for the position of US Ambassador to the United Nations in my office. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough and intelligent fighter for America.

We will remind that Stefanik is an ardent critic of the UN, and she also actively supports Israel.

In particular, Stefanik repeatedly accused the UN of anti-Semitism, as the organization criticized the Israel Defense Forces' war with Hamas in Gaza. In October, she called for a "complete reassessment of US funding of the UN" in response to Palestinian attempts to expel Israel from the UN for "war crimes and human rights abuses".

At the same time, its position on the issue of aid to Ukraine was not so clear. Thus, Stefanik supported early aid packages to strengthen Ukraine's defense. Share

She also became one of the authors of the draft law, which provides for sanctions against the financial and energy sectors of Russia and an increase in US military aid to Ukraine before the invasion of the Russian Federation.

But at the same time, the congresswoman voted against allocating $61 billion in new funding to Ukraine this year. She justified this decision by the fact that, although she supports the idea of military aid to Ukraine, she cannot support the provision of additional funds for non-lethal aid in the crisis on the US-Mexico border.

It is worth noting that Linda Thomas-Greenfield is currently the US ambassador to the UN.

US aid to Ukraine may decrease

It's no secret that during the election campaign, Donald Trump and the future vice president JD Vance expressed doubts about the continuation of large-scale support for Kyiv many times.

They also complained that full-scale war has been going on for over 2.5 years since the Russian invasion. Share

The Republican leader also recently made it clear that his team could push Ukraine to reach a difficult truce with Russia.