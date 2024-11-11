"Pure fiction." The Kremlin denied Trump's conversation with Putin
Source:  online.ua

The Kremlin has denied reports that US President-elect Donald Trump has spoken with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in recent days. In particular, this was stated by press secretary Dmytro Peskov.

  • The press secretary of the Kremlin denied the telephone conversation between Trump and Putin, calling it pure fiction.
  • In Russia, there are no concrete plans for contacts between Putin and Trump after the victory of the American president.
  • Russian propagandists express outrage and concern over the possible actions of Trump, who they consider unpredictable.
  • Analysts note that Trump's team prefers strengthening the domestic political situation in the US and strengthening hegemony, which could affect relations with Russia.
  • With the rise of American patriotism and a new approach in politics from Trump, one can hardly expect easier relations between Russia and the United States.

Trump did not have a phone conversation with Putin

As noted by rosZMI, Peskov was asked if there really was a conversation between Trump and Putin last week, to which the press secretary of the Kremlin dictator initially replied that such publications "are the most vivid example of the quality of the information that is now published, sometimes even in quite respectable publications." .

He began to convince that the information about the conversation "is completely untrue."

This is pure fiction. That is, this is simply false information. Yes, just a clarification. There was no phone conversation between Putin and Trump last week. I'm just clarifying about the content. The fat itself, — said Peskov.

In addition, Peskov told reporters that there are no "concrete plans" for contacts between Putin and Trump yet.

Russia has no illusions after Trump's victory

The Russian pro-war Telegram channel Fighterbomber published a post in which it expressed hope that after the return of Donald Trump to the White House of the Russian Federation "at least it won't get worse." He also doubts that the Republican will remove sanctions from the Russian Federation, as he promised before winning.

Putin's propagandist Oleksandr Kots also urged Russians not to rejoice prematurely.

Trump's victory will definitely not make it easier for us. He is smart and unpredictable. And this is dangerous, he warned.

Another Russian Telegram channel "Two Majors" also does not hide panic, claiming that a person with an American passport definitely does not want the prosperity of Russia, which means that Trump is not too different from Harris in his attitude towards Moscow.

Russian military blogger Roman Alyokhin drew attention to the fact that Trump and his team are ardent patriots of America.

Patriots to the bone marrow. And they will do everything to make the USA a great power and maintain the role of hegemon. Most likely, not by war, but it does not make it easier for us. Because we cannot be defeated in war, but it is much easier with soft power, he claims.

