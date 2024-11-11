The Kremlin has denied reports that US President-elect Donald Trump has spoken with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in recent days. In particular, this was stated by press secretary Dmytro Peskov.

Trump did not have a phone conversation with Putin

As noted by rosZMI, Peskov was asked if there really was a conversation between Trump and Putin last week, to which the press secretary of the Kremlin dictator initially replied that such publications "are the most vivid example of the quality of the information that is now published, sometimes even in quite respectable publications." .

He began to convince that the information about the conversation "is completely untrue."

This is pure fiction. That is, this is simply false information. Yes, just a clarification. There was no phone conversation between Putin and Trump last week. I'm just clarifying about the content. The fat itself, — said Peskov.

In addition, Peskov told reporters that there are no "concrete plans" for contacts between Putin and Trump yet.

Russia has no illusions after Trump's victory

The Russian pro-war Telegram channel Fighterbomber published a post in which it expressed hope that after the return of Donald Trump to the White House of the Russian Federation "at least it won't get worse." He also doubts that the Republican will remove sanctions from the Russian Federation, as he promised before winning.

Putin's propagandist Oleksandr Kots also urged Russians not to rejoice prematurely.

Trump's victory will definitely not make it easier for us. He is smart and unpredictable. And this is dangerous, he warned.

Another Russian Telegram channel "Two Majors" also does not hide panic, claiming that a person with an American passport definitely does not want the prosperity of Russia, which means that Trump is not too different from Harris in his attitude towards Moscow.

Russian military blogger Roman Alyokhin drew attention to the fact that Trump and his team are ardent patriots of America.