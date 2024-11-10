Trump called Putin and threatened US troops

As journalists managed to find out, on November 7, the new American leader Donald Trump called the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the first time after his victory.

Trump demanded from Putin not to resort to escalation

According to insiders, the focus of the negotiations between Trump and Putin was Russia's war against Ukraine.

It is important to understand that this was the first phone conversation between the two since the Republican leader won the election.

One of the anonymous sources claims that this call was made by the new head of the White House from his resort in Florida.

Donald Trump immediately called on Vladimir Putin not to escalate the war against Ukraine. Against this background, he even reminded his visage of the significant US military presence in Europe, thus threatening the dictator.

In addition, it is indicated that the new US president has expressed interest in further talks to discuss "the earliest possible resolution of the war in Ukraine."

Trump said nothing about freezing the war

According to journalists, earlier during private discussions, the leader of the Republicans made it clear that he would support an agreement under which Russia would retain part of the captured territories of Ukraine.

However, during the phone conversation (with Putin — ed.), he briefly touched on the issue of territories, say people familiar with the issue. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team was allegedly informed about the call to Putin and did not object to the conversation taking place.

Official Kyiv has long since realized and accepted the fact that Trump will interact with Putin regarding a diplomatic solution to the war.

What is important to understand is that Trump's first calls with world leaders are taking place without the support of the State Department and US government interpreters.