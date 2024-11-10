38 days left. Trump's son cynically mocked Zelensky

The son of the new head of the White House, Donald Trump Jr., ironically hinted that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi would "lose aid" within a month.

Trump Jr. continues to "joke" inappropriately

The son of the newly elected US president published a new scandalous post on his page on the Instagram social network.

Donald Trump Jr. released a black and white video showing Volodymyr Zelensky pouring dollars.

POV (point of view — ed.): you have 38 days left before you lose your benefits, the video says.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that in the published video the Ukrainian leader looks sad next to Trump.

The camera is focused on the face of Volodymyr Zelenskyi, after which the video turns black and white, and dollar bills fall in front of the Ukrainian president.

According to journalists, the video was first published by Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska and candidate for the post of vice president from the Republican Party.

It is possible that Donald Trump Jr. was referring to the date when voters will officially confirm the victory of the Republican in the election.

As you know, the inauguration of the new US president will take place on January 20.

What scenario for the end of the war is considered by Trump

As American journalists managed to find out, as of today, the new US president is discussing with his team several plans to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that Donald Trump has promised many times that he will begin peace talks before he takes office in January.

The first details of this plan were disclosed by people from the Republican team, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

He emphasized that the current front line will be frozen, and Kyiv will be offered to abandon its ambitions to join NATO for 20 years.

If Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team agrees, the United States will flood Ukraine with weapons to keep Russia from resuming the war.