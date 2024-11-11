Representatives of the administration of the current US President Joe Biden assure the UN and other environmental organizations that the US under the presidency of the Republican Donald Trump will not abandon its own obligations to combat climate change.

Biden wants to protect the United States' participation in the fight against climate change from the likely consequences of a Trump presidency

It is noted that a high-ranking official from the Democrats should take part in the UN climate summit in Baku next week to convince the international community that the US is still committed to protecting the planet from climate catastrophe.

In particular, environmentalists fear that under the presidency of Donald Trump, a number of environmental regulations will be canceled again and the US will be withdrawn from key climate agreements.

Donald Trump

Tackling methane leaks, decarbonising our economy and tackling sea level rise are what I will put firmly on the agenda at COP29. But we cannot ignore the fact that Donald Trump, the Republicans and their fossil fuel mega-donors are aiming a torpedo at the climate progress that Democrats have made over the past four years, said Senate Budget Committee Chairman Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat. Share

He noted that the United States will not give up the fight against climate change and against corruption in the field of fossil fuel extraction and burning.

How Trump's presidency could affect the United States' involvement in the fight against climate change

Trump, who has called climate change a "hoax," pulled the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord during his last stint in the White House and de-prioritized climate action in the federal government.

Many expect him to do the same in his second term as president.

It is also likely to take aim at the aggressive emissions-cutting measures introduced by President Joe Biden's Environmental Protection Agency and delay implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act.