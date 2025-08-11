Trump has started a war on the homeless in Washington — what is known

US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to evict all homeless people from Washington and put criminals in prison.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to evict all homeless people from Washington and incarcerate criminals, sparking controversy and concern.
- The administration is considering deploying hundreds of National Guard troops to Washington, with Trump holding direct control over military decisions in the capital.
- While the mayor of Washington noted no current crime outbreak, the legality of evicting the homeless remains unclear due to jurisdictional complexities.
Trump lashes out at homeless people in Washington
He stated this in TruthSocial.
At the same time, the mayor of Washington noted that there is currently no outbreak of crime in the capital.
In any other state, the decision to deploy the Guard is the responsibility of the governor, but the US president directly controls the military in Washington.
However, on the issue of evicting the homeless, it is unclear what legal authority the administration will use, as the head of the White House only controls federal land and buildings.
In Washington, D.C., with a population of about 700,000, 3,782 people are homeless. The majority of them are reported to be in emergency shelters or transitional housing, rather than on the streets.
