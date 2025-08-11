Trump has started a war on the homeless in Washington — what is known

US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to evict all homeless people from Washington and put criminals in prison.

Trump lashes out at homeless people in Washington

He stated this in TruthSocial.

Homeless people must leave immediately. We will give you places to live, but far from the capital. Criminals, you don't have to leave. We will put you in prison, where you belong. Donald Trump President of the United States

At the same time, the mayor of Washington noted that there is currently no outbreak of crime in the capital.

According to the agency's source, the US administration is preparing to deploy hundreds of National Guard troops to the city, but Trump has not yet made a final decision. Share

In any other state, the decision to deploy the Guard is the responsibility of the governor, but the US president directly controls the military in Washington.

However, on the issue of evicting the homeless, it is unclear what legal authority the administration will use, as the head of the White House only controls federal land and buildings.

In Washington, D.C., with a population of about 700,000, 3,782 people are homeless. The majority of them are reported to be in emergency shelters or transitional housing, rather than on the streets.