The new head of the White House, Donald Trump, has officially announced the appointment of Florida congressman Mike Waltz as national security adviser in his incoming administration.

Waltz will become an adviser to Trump

According to the American leader, his future national security adviser is "an expert on threats from China, Russia, Iran and global terrorism."

Mike has been a strong supporter of my America First foreign policy agenda and will be a big supporter of our pursuit of peace through strength! Donald Trump The new president of the USA

It is important to understand that the principle of "peace through strength" is supported not only by Donald Trump, but also by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

The President of Ukraine is counting on the fact that just such a mechanism will help stop the war and Russian aggression.

Mike Waltz (Photo: wikipedia.org)

What is known about Trump's new adviser

Mike Waltz is a veteran of the US Army and the first "Green Beret" (served in the US Special Operations Forces) to be elected to Congress.

According to American journalists, he also has experience working in the Ministry of Defense as an adviser.

Moreover, it is indicated that Trump's new associate worked in the defense sector as the head of one of the Pentagon's contractors.

In the House of Representatives, he is on the topic of confronting China and reducing dependence on Chinese resources, and is considered one of its fiercest critics in the Republican Party. Share

It is important to understand that Waltz has no experience working in the Trump administration, but he actively maintains friendly relations with it.