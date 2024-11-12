The new head of the White House, Donald Trump, has officially announced the appointment of Florida congressman Mike Waltz as national security adviser in his incoming administration.
- The concept of "peace through strength" is supported not only by Trump, but also by his new adviser.
- Mike Waltz has experience in the US Army and worked at the Pentagon.
- Trump's new adviser is an active defender and adviser to the president on national security issues.
Waltz will become an adviser to Trump
According to the American leader, his future national security adviser is "an expert on threats from China, Russia, Iran and global terrorism."
It is important to understand that the principle of "peace through strength" is supported not only by Donald Trump, but also by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
The President of Ukraine is counting on the fact that just such a mechanism will help stop the war and Russian aggression.
What is known about Trump's new adviser
Mike Waltz is a veteran of the US Army and the first "Green Beret" (served in the US Special Operations Forces) to be elected to Congress.
According to American journalists, he also has experience working in the Ministry of Defense as an adviser.
Moreover, it is indicated that Trump's new associate worked in the defense sector as the head of one of the Pentagon's contractors.
It is important to understand that Waltz has no experience working in the Trump administration, but he actively maintains friendly relations with it.
For example, he quite often defends the new head of the White House during his appearances on Fox News, and advises him on national security issues.
