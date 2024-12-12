Trump invited Xi Jinping to his inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump has invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping to participate in his inauguration ceremony on January 20. If the answer is positive, it will be a historic event, as foreign leaders have never before attended a transfer of power in the United States.

According to the newspaper, citing several anonymous sources, the invitation was sent at the beginning of November, shortly after the end of the elections.

However, there is currently no information as to whether Xi Jinping has accepted the offer.

In addition, Trump's team is considering inviting other world leaders, including the pro-Russian Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán.

Inaugurations are usually attended by ambassadors and other diplomatic representatives, but according to US State Department records dating back to 1874, foreign leaders have never participated in handover ceremonies.

Trump issues new challenge to Xi Jinping

New US President Donald Trump has announced that he has chosen former senator David Perdue for the post of US ambassador to China. What is important to understand is that the latter has repeatedly harshly criticized the People's Republic of China and President Xi Jinping's team.

The new American leader claims that the Republican from Georgia will provide "valuable experience that will help build our relationship with China."

What is important to understand is that the Republican leader has once again threatened to impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods.

This will happen if Xi Jinping's team does not make efforts to stop the trade in the deadly drug fentanyl.

As previously mentioned, during his election campaign, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Chinese goods of more than 60%.