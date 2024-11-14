Members of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team are compiling a list of military officials they plan to fire. Among them may be members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States.

Trump's team is preparing a massive purge in the Pentagon

According to two anonymous agency sources, the layoff planning process is at an early stage and could change. Such a decision could lead to an unprecedented reshuffle in the Pentagon, but one of the sources doubts the need for such changes in the US Department of Defense.

Everyone close to Mark Milli will disappear. It is not known whether Trump himself will support this initiative, but during the election campaign he actively opposed the leaders of the defense department who criticized him. Trump previously announced his intention to fire the generals responsible for the controversial withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in 2021. Share

A second source told Reuters that the new administration may focus on officers with ties to former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley. Bob Woodward, in his book War, quoted Milley as calling Trump a "fascist to the core," which led to a backlash from Trump's allies.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff includes the highest-ranking officers of the US military, as well as the heads of the various branches of the military.

"Iron" Defense Secretary The plans for the layoffs come shortly after Trump appointed Defense Secretary Pete Hagseth, a Fox News commentator and veteran who has openly called for a "purge" at the Pentagon.

The new Trump administration

Recently, US President-elect Donald Trump announced several key appointments in his incoming administration. Many of the new high-ranking officials were previously noted for their skeptical views on Ukraine.