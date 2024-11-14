Members of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team are compiling a list of military officials they plan to fire. Among them may be members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States.
Points of attention
- Trump's transition team is preparing a massive "cleansing" in the Pentagon, which may lead to reshuffles in military positions.
- The decision to fire the members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff may cause significant changes in the US Department of Defense.
- Trump has previously resisted criticism from Defense Department leaders, which could affect his support for the layoffs initiative.
- After the appointment of veteran and Fox News commentator Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense, plans for "cleansing" in the Pentagon began to be actively discussed.
- The new Trump administration has announced several key appointments, sparking outrage over previously expressed skepticism about Ukraine by some cabinet candidates.
Trump's team is preparing a massive purge in the Pentagon
According to two anonymous agency sources, the layoff planning process is at an early stage and could change. Such a decision could lead to an unprecedented reshuffle in the Pentagon, but one of the sources doubts the need for such changes in the US Department of Defense.
A second source told Reuters that the new administration may focus on officers with ties to former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley. Bob Woodward, in his book War, quoted Milley as calling Trump a "fascist to the core," which led to a backlash from Trump's allies.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff includes the highest-ranking officers of the US military, as well as the heads of the various branches of the military.
"Iron" Defense Secretary The plans for the layoffs come shortly after Trump appointed Defense Secretary Pete Hagseth, a Fox News commentator and veteran who has openly called for a "purge" at the Pentagon.
The new Trump administration
Recently, US President-elect Donald Trump announced several key appointments in his incoming administration. Many of the new high-ranking officials were previously noted for their skeptical views on Ukraine.
In particular, the veteran and Fox News TV presenter Pete Hegseth was elected to the position of Secretary of Defense.
Tulsi Gabbard, who previously spread anti-Ukrainian statements and mentioned "biolaboratories" in Ukraine, became a candidate for the post of director of US national intelligence.
Trump also identified candidates for the positions of secretary of state, attorney general and other heads of National Intelligence.
