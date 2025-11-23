Trump lashed out with new accusations against the Ukrainian authorities
Trump lashed out with new accusations against the Ukrainian authorities

Trump is again increasing pressure on Ukraine
On November 23, US President Donald Trump began publicly complaining that the Ukrainian leadership allegedly failed to express gratitude to the United States for their peaceful efforts to end Russia's war of aggression.

The head of the White House expressed his indignation on his own social network Truth.

According to him, Ukraine has not "expressed any gratitude" to the US, and Europe continues to buy oil from Russia.

Donald Trump once again reiterated that Putin would not have attacked Ukraine if he were president.

I inherited a war that should not have happened, a war in which everyone lost, especially the millions of people who died so needlessly. The Ukrainian leadership has not expressed any gratitude for our efforts, and Europe continues to buy oil from Russia.

He also recalled that the American authorities continue to sell huge batches of weapons to NATO for delivery to Ukraine.

(This crook Joe gave everything away for free, for free, for free, including big money!) May God bless all the lives lost in this humanitarian disaster! — Trump’s statement reads.

