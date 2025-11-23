On November 23, US President Donald Trump began publicly complaining that the Ukrainian leadership allegedly failed to express gratitude to the United States for their peaceful efforts to end Russia's war of aggression.
Points of attention
- The American authorities are selling large batches of weapons to NATO for delivery to Ukraine according to Trump, who criticizes the handling of aid under Joe Biden.
- Trump's statements reflect his ongoing pressure on Ukraine and his views on the lack of appreciation for US efforts in the region.
Trump is again increasing pressure on Ukraine
The head of the White House expressed his indignation on his own social network Truth.
According to him, Ukraine has not "expressed any gratitude" to the US, and Europe continues to buy oil from Russia.
Donald Trump once again reiterated that Putin would not have attacked Ukraine if he were president.
He also recalled that the American authorities continue to sell huge batches of weapons to NATO for delivery to Ukraine.
