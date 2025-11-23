Zelenskyy announced a change in the US position after the talks in Geneva

On November 23, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky revealed the first results of negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Geneva. The President said that the United States is ready to take into account Ukraine's demands in its peace plan to end the Russian war.
The US has softened its position on Ukraine
As the head of state noted, the Ukrainian delegation is working in Geneva today.
Its main goal at this stage is to find workable solutions to end Russia's war of aggression, restore peace, and guarantee lasting security.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that he has already received brief reports from the team on the results of the first meetings and conversations.
According to the Ukrainian leader, active work will continue to ensure that all elements of the plan are truly effective.
Zelensky assured Ukrainians that all this is being done with a single goal — to finally put an end to bloodshed and war.
Here is the composition of the delegation for consultations with international partners on ending the war:
Andriy Yermak — Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Head of the Delegation;
Rustem Umerov — Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council;
Kirill Budanov — Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense;
Andriy Hnatov — Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
Oleg Ivashchenko — Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine;
Serhiy Kyslytsia — First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs;
Yevheniy Ostryanskyi — First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council;
Oleksandr Poklad — Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine;
Oleksandr Bevz is an advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.
