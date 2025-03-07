Trump lashes out at Japan over security treaty
Source:  Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump has criticized the US-Japan Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security Assurances. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said he was not concerned by Trump's comments.

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump criticizes the US-Japan security treaty, suggesting a review of the mutual cooperation agreement.
  • Trump's dissatisfaction with the agreement may lead to strained relations between the US and Japan, with potential implications for trade balance.
  • Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba emphasizes Japan's role in US global strategy in response to Trump's comments, highlighting the bilateral relationship.

Trump criticized the US security treaty with Japan

He stated this at a press conference at the White House.

We have a great relationship with Japan, but we have this interesting agreement with Japan that we have to protect them, but they don't have to protect us. And by the way, they make a lot of money economically from us. Who makes these agreements?

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Trump also stated that he would not defend NATO members who do not spend at least 2% of their GDP on defense, as stipulated by the Alliance's targets.

I think it's common sense, if they don't pay, I'm not going to defend them.

Trump's dissatisfaction with the agreement may raise concerns in Japan that the US president may eventually initiate a new security or trade agreement with Tokyo.

Japan has so far managed to avoid Trump's displeasure, but Japan's trade surplus with the United States is likely to remain a source of irritation for the American president.

The new claims echo similar complaints Trump made during his first term in the White House, saying he was considering withdrawing from the treaty.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on March 7 that Japan is providing bases to the US military.

Our relationship is not simply a relationship where the United States unilaterally protects Japan and Japan unilaterally is protected by the United States.

Ishiba added that it was important to explain what contribution Japan, with its economy and pro-American sentiment, has made to the US global strategy. The Japanese prime minister said he was not concerned by Trump's comments.

