Trump named the condition for providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has said he is ready to send long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. But first, he will probably talk about it with illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump set to talk to Putin about providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
The US leader noted that the delivery of Tomahawk missiles would mean a new stage of escalation, so it is worth talking to Russia about this first. Trump believes that Moscow does not want these missiles to fly towards Russia.
Trump was later asked if he meant he would first discuss the Tomahawk with Putin before sending the missiles to Ukraine. He admitted that such a conversation would occur, noting that the decision would depend on Russia’s decision to end the war.
Maybe I'll talk to him. I can say, "Listen, if this war isn't settled, I'm going to send them a Tomahawk." I can say that the Tomahawk is an incredible weapon, a very offensive weapon.
He emphasized that Russia does not need this, and added again that if Russia does not end the war, then the US allows sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.
Also, during his conversation with the press, Trump noted that he had two good phone conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
