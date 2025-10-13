Trump named the condition for providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has said he is ready to send long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. But first, he will probably talk about it with illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US leader noted that the delivery of Tomahawk missiles would mean a new stage of escalation, so it is worth talking to Russia about this first. Trump believes that Moscow does not want these missiles to fly towards Russia.

Honestly, I might have to talk to Russia about the Tomahawk. Do they want the Tomahawks flying in their direction? I don't think so. I think I should talk to Russia about it, to be honest. I told President Zelensky about it, because the Tomahawk is a new step in escalation. Do you understand? You understand that perfectly well. Donald Trump President of the United States

Trump was later asked if he meant he would first discuss the Tomahawk with Putin before sending the missiles to Ukraine. He admitted that such a conversation would occur, noting that the decision would depend on Russia’s decision to end the war.

Maybe I'll talk to him. I can say, "Listen, if this war isn't settled, I'm going to send them a Tomahawk." I can say that the Tomahawk is an incredible weapon, a very offensive weapon.

He emphasized that Russia does not need this, and added again that if Russia does not end the war, then the US allows sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

Frankly, Russia doesn't need it. They don't need it. Yes, I can tell them that if the war isn't settled, we may well do it. We may not do it, but we can. I think it's appropriate to mention it. Yes, I want the war to be settled. Share

Also, during his conversation with the press, Trump noted that he had two good phone conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.