Trump names deadline for decision on continuation of war against Iran

US President Donald Trump said that he will discuss Iran's latest proposal with his negotiators today, and by tomorrow, he will likely make a decision on resuming the war.

Trump makes decision on continuation of war against Iran

According to Trump, he will meet with his special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on May 23 to discuss Iran's latest actions.

US Vice President J.D. Vance is expected to join them.

He said the chances of making a "good" deal or that he would "blow them to smithereens" (referring to Iran) were "a solid 50/50" percent.

I think one of two things will happen: either I'll hit them harder than ever, or we'll sign a good deal. Donald Trump President of the United States

The new project, which Trump intends to consider on Saturday, emerged as a result of Iran-Pakistan negotiations.

In addition, Axios sources reported that the US president will hold talks with Gulf leaders today to discuss the situation with Iran. The leaders of Egypt, Jordan and Turkey are expected to be among the participants. Share

Based on Trump's comments, he will likely make a decision by Sunday on whether or not to resume the war.