Trump names deadline for decision on continuation of war against Iran

US President Donald Trump said that he will discuss Iran's latest proposal with his negotiators today, and by tomorrow, he will likely make a decision on resuming the war.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump is considering a deadline for deciding on resuming the war against Iran.
- Special envoys and negotiators will discuss Iran's latest proposal with the President.
- Meetings with top officials and Gulf leaders are scheduled to evaluate the situation and make a decision.
Trump makes decision on continuation of war against Iran
According to Trump, he will meet with his special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on May 23 to discuss Iran's latest actions.
US Vice President J.D. Vance is expected to join them.
He said the chances of making a "good" deal or that he would "blow them to smithereens" (referring to Iran) were "a solid 50/50" percent.
The new project, which Trump intends to consider on Saturday, emerged as a result of Iran-Pakistan negotiations.
Based on Trump's comments, he will likely make a decision by Sunday on whether or not to resume the war.
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