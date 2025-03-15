Trump orders US military to launch massive military action against Yemeni Houthis
Trump orders US military to launch massive military action against Yemeni Houthis

Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump has ordered the US military to launch "decisive and powerful action" against Houthi militants in Yemen.

  • Trump's order for a massive military action against the Yemeni Houthis is aimed at countering their violent actions and threats to freedom of navigation in crucial waterways.
  • The support of Iran for the Houthi militants has escalated tensions between the US and Iran, leading to a potential conflict in the region.
  • The US administration under Trump is determined to use lethal force to achieve its objectives and ensure the safety of American assets and freedom of navigation.

Trump decided to fight the Houthis

The head of the White House wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

Trump accused the Iranian-backed group of waging a “relentless campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American and other ships, aircraft, and drones.” He also mentioned a “weak” Joe Biden who allegedly encouraged the “unrestrained” Houthis.

It has been more than a year since a U.S.-flagged commercial vessel safely passed through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, or the Gulf of Aden. The last U.S. warship to transit the Red Sea four months ago was attacked by the Houthis more than a dozen times.

According to him, "Iranian-funded Houthi thugs" fired missiles at US and allied forces:

These relentless attacks have cost the United States and the global economy many billions of dollars, while also putting the lives of innocent people at risk.

Trump said America would use “lethal force until it achieves its objective.” The Houthis had blocked shipping on one of the world’s most important waterways, halting a huge portion of global trade and attacking the fundamental principle of freedom of navigation on which international trade and commerce depend, he said.

Our brave fighter jets are currently conducting airstrikes on terrorist bases, their leaders, and air defenses to protect American maritime, air, and naval assets, and to restore freedom of navigation.

According to him, no terrorist force will stop US commercial and military vessels from freely navigating the world's waterways.

Addressing the Houthis, Trump emphasized:

Your time is up and your attacks must cease starting today. If you don't, hell will fall upon you like you've never seen before!

Addressing Iran, Trump indicated that support for Houthi terrorists must be stopped immediately:

Do not threaten the American people, their president, who has received one of the greatest mandates in presidential history, or the world's shipping lanes. If you do, beware, because America will hold you accountable, and we will not sit on ceremony with you!

