Trump orders US military to launch massive military action against Yemeni Houthis

US President Donald Trump has ordered the US military to launch "decisive and powerful action" against Houthi militants in Yemen.

The head of the White House wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

Trump accused the Iranian-backed group of waging a “relentless campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American and other ships, aircraft, and drones.” He also mentioned a “weak” Joe Biden who allegedly encouraged the “unrestrained” Houthis.

It has been more than a year since a U.S.-flagged commercial vessel safely passed through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, or the Gulf of Aden. The last U.S. warship to transit the Red Sea four months ago was attacked by the Houthis more than a dozen times. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to him, "Iranian-funded Houthi thugs" fired missiles at US and allied forces:

These relentless attacks have cost the United States and the global economy many billions of dollars, while also putting the lives of innocent people at risk.

Trump said America would use “lethal force until it achieves its objective.” The Houthis had blocked shipping on one of the world’s most important waterways, halting a huge portion of global trade and attacking the fundamental principle of freedom of navigation on which international trade and commerce depend, he said.

Our brave fighter jets are currently conducting airstrikes on terrorist bases, their leaders, and air defenses to protect American maritime, air, and naval assets, and to restore freedom of navigation. Share

According to him, no terrorist force will stop US commercial and military vessels from freely navigating the world's waterways.

Addressing the Houthis, Trump emphasized:

Your time is up and your attacks must cease starting today. If you don't, hell will fall upon you like you've never seen before!

Addressing Iran, Trump indicated that support for Houthi terrorists must be stopped immediately: