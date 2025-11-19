According to Politico, US President Donald Trump's team has developed a new major peace deal with Russia that should end the war in Ukraine. The White House expects that hostilities on the front will end in the coming days, probably by the end of November 2025.

Trump hopes for a quick end to the Russian-Ukrainian war

A senior White House official said they expect a framework document to end the conflict to be agreed upon by all parties by the end of this month — or possibly "as early as this week," the publication reports. Share

The main problem is that neither Ukraine nor Europe were involved in the creation of this plan.

In fact, this means that the Trump team does not know for sure whether Kyiv will agree to all the proposals in this document.

Journalists have not yet been able to find out what decisions are envisaged regarding the most pressing issues, primarily related to the Ukrainian territories occupied by the Russians.

Insiders claim that the White House doesn't care how the EU reacts to this plan — it simply wants to get the agreement of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team.

The American authorities believe that Ukraine has found itself in such a position, given the corruption scandals that are haunting Zelensky, that it will be forced to accept the proposals and demands of the States.