Trump postpones US tariffs on EU goods

US President Donald Trump has postponed the implementation of a 50 percent tariff on trade with the European Union until July 9.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump has postponed the 50 percent tariff on goods from the European Union until July 9, following a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
- The postponement of tariffs marks a shift in negotiations between the US and EU, with talks set to begin soon after the tariff implementation was delayed.
- Trump's agreement to postpone the tariffs until July 9, 2025, comes amidst prior statements indicating a tough stance on trade negotiations with the EU.
Trump postpones imposition of tariffs on EU goods
Trump announced this on the social network Truth Social.
He agreed to this postponement after a telephone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
The President of the European Commission assured that negotiations will begin as soon as possible.
It was previously reported that the American president said he was "not looking for a deal" after announcing a 50 percent tariff against the European Union the day before.
On May 23, Trump said that negotiations with the EU were "not making progress," so he proposed in response to impose a 50 percent tariff on all goods from the EU, starting June 1, 2025.
