Trump postpones US tariffs on EU goods

US President Donald Trump has postponed the implementation of a 50 percent tariff on trade with the European Union until July 9.

Trump postpones imposition of tariffs on EU goods

Trump announced this on the social network Truth Social.

He agreed to this postponement after a telephone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Today, I received a call from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, asking me to postpone the implementation of the 50 percent tariffs on trade and the European Union until June 1. I agreed to the extension — until July 9, 2025 — it was my privilege. Donald Trump President of the United States

The President of the European Commission assured that negotiations will begin as soon as possible.

It was previously reported that the American president said he was "not looking for a deal" after announcing a 50 percent tariff against the European Union the day before.

On May 23, Trump said that negotiations with the EU were "not making progress," so he proposed in response to impose a 50 percent tariff on all goods from the EU, starting June 1, 2025.