Trump postpones US tariffs on EU goods
Category
Economics
Publication date

Trump postpones US tariffs on EU goods

Donald Trump
Trump
Читати українською

US President Donald Trump has postponed the implementation of a 50 percent tariff on trade with the European Union until July 9.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump has postponed the 50 percent tariff on goods from the European Union until July 9, following a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
  • The postponement of tariffs marks a shift in negotiations between the US and EU, with talks set to begin soon after the tariff implementation was delayed.
  • Trump's agreement to postpone the tariffs until July 9, 2025, comes amidst prior statements indicating a tough stance on trade negotiations with the EU.

Trump postpones imposition of tariffs on EU goods

Trump announced this on the social network Truth Social.

He agreed to this postponement after a telephone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Today, I received a call from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, asking me to postpone the implementation of the 50 percent tariffs on trade and the European Union until June 1. I agreed to the extension — until July 9, 2025 — it was my privilege.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The President of the European Commission assured that negotiations will begin as soon as possible.

It was previously reported that the American president said he was "not looking for a deal" after announcing a 50 percent tariff against the European Union the day before.

On May 23, Trump said that negotiations with the EU were "not making progress," so he proposed in response to impose a 50 percent tariff on all goods from the EU, starting June 1, 2025.

Later, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, he said it was "time to play the game the way he knows how."

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump plans to impose 100% tariffs on foreign films
Donald Trump
Trump plans to impose 100% tariffs on foreign films
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump announced 50% tariffs on EU goods
Donald Trump
Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?