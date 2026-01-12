Trump promised to rule Venezuela for a long time for its reconstruction

United States President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of visiting Venezuela in the future and noted that he plans to rule the country for a long time, as it needs to be rebuilt.

Trump wants to rule Venezuela for a long time

When asked how long he would rule Venezuela, Trump replied that time would tell.

Three months? Six months? A year? Longer? I would say much longer. We have to rebuild. And we will rebuild it in a very profitable way. We will use oil, and we will take oil. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to him, such steps lower oil prices, but the US will give Venezuela money that it desperately needs.

When asked about a possible visit to Venezuela, Trump said that he would agree to go to that country if it was safe.

I would love to go (to Venezuela — ed.), yes. I think it will be safe someday, believe it or not. I would love to go. Share

It should be noted that, according to Trump, the interim government of Venezuela will transfer 30 to 50 million barrels of sanctioned high-quality oil to the United States. This is one of the components of the US plan: for example, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States will begin a three-stage process in Venezuela, the first of which involves oil extraction.