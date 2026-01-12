Trump promised to rule Venezuela for a long time for its reconstruction
Trump promised to rule Venezuela for a long time for its reconstruction

Trump
Source:  The New York Times

United States President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of visiting Venezuela in the future and noted that he plans to rule the country for a long time, as it needs to be rebuilt.

  • President Trump aims to rule Venezuela for an extended period to oversee its reconstruction and economic recovery.
  • Trump plans to utilize Venezuela's oil production to promote economic growth and profitability for both countries.
  • The United States is prepared for a three-step process in Venezuela, starting with the extraction of sanctioned oil as part of the rebuilding strategy.

Trump wants to rule Venezuela for a long time

When asked how long he would rule Venezuela, Trump replied that time would tell.

Three months? Six months? A year? Longer? I would say much longer. We have to rebuild. And we will rebuild it in a very profitable way. We will use oil, and we will take oil.

According to him, such steps lower oil prices, but the US will give Venezuela money that it desperately needs.

When asked about a possible visit to Venezuela, Trump said that he would agree to go to that country if it was safe.

I would love to go (to Venezuela — ed.), yes. I think it will be safe someday, believe it or not. I would love to go.

It should be noted that, according to Trump, the interim government of Venezuela will transfer 30 to 50 million barrels of sanctioned high-quality oil to the United States. This is one of the components of the US plan: for example, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States will begin a three-stage process in Venezuela, the first of which involves oil extraction.

