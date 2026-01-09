Authorities allowed Trump's man to begin development of large Ukrainian lithium deposit
What is known about the new decision of the Cabinet of Ministers?
Source:  The New York Times

The Ukrainian authorities have granted the right to develop a large state-owned lithium deposit to a consortium of investors. It is important to understand that the consortium is associated with American billionaire Ronald Lauder, a longtime friend of US President Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • The minimum investment required for the project is $179 million, with promises of a larger contribution to Kyiv from the investors. Donald Trump and Ronald Lauder are yet to comment on this decision.
  • The partnership between the consortium and the Ukrainian government highlights the potential for strategic collaborations in the energy sector and raises questions about the involvement of influential figures in such projects.

What is known about the new decision of the Cabinet of Ministers?

The editorial staff of The New York Times draws attention to the fact that this article is about the future development of the Dobry deposit, which is located in the Kirovohrad region.

It is also indicated that this decision was made by a commission of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

According to media reports, the winning bid met most of the tender criteria.

Formal approval by the Ukrainian government will take place a little later, but the agreement is considered de facto agreed.

What is important to understand is that the consortium also includes TechMet, a company partially controlled by the US government's investment agency.

It was created during Donald Trump's first term.

Half of Ukraine's revenues from this field will go to a joint investment fund of the United States and Ukraine. The minimum investment in the project is $179 million, but investors have promised Kyiv a much larger amount, the report says.

Trump's friend, billionaire Ronald Lauder, has not yet commented on the Ukrainian government's decision.

