The Ukrainian authorities have granted the right to develop a large state-owned lithium deposit to a consortium of investors. It is important to understand that the consortium is associated with American billionaire Ronald Lauder, a longtime friend of US President Donald Trump.

What is known about the new decision of the Cabinet of Ministers?

The editorial staff of The New York Times draws attention to the fact that this article is about the future development of the Dobry deposit, which is located in the Kirovohrad region.

It is also indicated that this decision was made by a commission of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

According to media reports, the winning bid met most of the tender criteria.

Formal approval by the Ukrainian government will take place a little later, but the agreement is considered de facto agreed.

What is important to understand is that the consortium also includes TechMet, a company partially controlled by the US government's investment agency.

It was created during Donald Trump's first term.

Half of Ukraine's revenues from this field will go to a joint investment fund of the United States and Ukraine. The minimum investment in the project is $179 million, but investors have promised Kyiv a much larger amount, the report says.

Trump's friend, billionaire Ronald Lauder, has not yet commented on the Ukrainian government's decision.