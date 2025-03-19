Trump proposed an unexpected option for helping Ukraine's energy sector

President Donald Trump discussed the issue of power plants and nuclear power plants in Ukraine during a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He noted that the United States can help Ukraine manage them.
Points of attention
- President Trump discusses offering American support in managing Ukrainian power plants with President Zelenskyy.
- Possible American ownership of Ukrainian energy infrastructure is proposed to provide protection and support.
- American ownership of power plants in Ukraine could be key in safeguarding the sector amidst Russian occupation.
Trump spoke about American ownership of Ukrainian power plants
This is stated in a statement by White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt.
According to Levitt, Trump told Zelensky that the United States could provide great assistance to Ukraine in operating these plants, using its experience in the field of electric power and utilities.
The US president also added that the best option for assistance could be "American ownership of the facilities."
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Briefs Members of the Media, Mar. 19, 2025 https://t.co/KpIco4bmJ8— The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 19, 2025
Trump previously stated that he would also talk to illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukrainian "power plants." He is likely referring in particular to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian occupation.
