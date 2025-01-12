Trump-Putin meeting. What the Serbian president proposes

Ahead of a meeting between new US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic has suggested holding talks in Belgrade.
Points of attention
- Serbia, which is not part of any military alliance, guarantees an appropriate level of security for the negotiations.
- Vucic recalled the enormous level of support for Trump among the Serbian people.
- The newly elected US president is already actively preparing for a meeting with Putin.
Vucic suggests Belgrade for Trump-Putin meeting
The President of Serbia has officially confirmed that his country is interested in hosting a meeting between the American leader and the illegitimate president of Russia.
In addition, he added that he guarantees politicians an appropriate level of security, RTS writes.
According to Vučić, Serbia is the country where Donald Trump has the greatest support in all of Europe.
Moreover, Vucic once again reminded that his country is not part of any military alliance.
What is known about the upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin?
The newly elected US President Donald Trump himself recently announced active preparations for it.
He also stressed that it was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin who first proposed the talks. The date has not yet been disclosed.
Trump's national security adviser, Congressman Mike Walz, also announced that at least a phone call between Trump and Putin will take place soon.
According to the latter, this will happen in the next few days or weeks.
