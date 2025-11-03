Trump rejects idea of giving Ukraine Tomahawk missiles — for now

US President Donald Trump said that he is not yet considering transferring Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump refuses to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine at the moment, stating that he is not considering this option yet.
- Trump hints at the need to let the conflict in Ukraine burn out and believes that resolving the situation is possible and easier compared to other conflicts.
- Trump comments on the difficulty of the war for Putin, acknowledging significant losses on the Russian side and emphasizing the need for the conflict to come to an end.
Trump spoke out about providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles
During a press conference aboard Air Force One, reporters asked Trump if he was going to or considering transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. The White House chief's response was brief.
Trump was also asked what would be the final straw that would prove that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin did not want to end the war against Ukraine. In response, he hinted that the sides needed to fight more for the "conflict" to burn out.
He also noted that this is a difficult war for Putin, adding that the Russian Federation has lost many soldiers, and it is possible that we are talking about a million people.
He lost a lot of soldiers, maybe a million. That's a lot. And it's hard for Ukraine. For both sides. Sometimes you just have to let it all come to an end.
The US leader once again mentioned that he had already resolved eight wars and believed that the situation in Ukraine could be resolved more easily than some of those that the US had already resolved.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-