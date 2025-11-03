Trump rejects idea of giving Ukraine Tomahawk missiles — for now
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump rejects idea of giving Ukraine Tomahawk missiles — for now

The White House
Trump
Читати українською

US President Donald Trump said that he is not yet considering transferring Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump refuses to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine at the moment, stating that he is not considering this option yet.
  • Trump hints at the need to let the conflict in Ukraine burn out and believes that resolving the situation is possible and easier compared to other conflicts.
  • Trump comments on the difficulty of the war for Putin, acknowledging significant losses on the Russian side and emphasizing the need for the conflict to come to an end.

Trump spoke out about providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles

During a press conference aboard Air Force One, reporters asked Trump if he was going to or considering transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. The White House chief's response was brief.

No. It's not that I can't change my mind, but right now, no.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Trump was also asked what would be the final straw that would prove that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin did not want to end the war against Ukraine. In response, he hinted that the sides needed to fight more for the "conflict" to burn out.

There is no "last straw." Sometimes you have to let the conflict burn out. They fight, and they fight among themselves.

He also noted that this is a difficult war for Putin, adding that the Russian Federation has lost many soldiers, and it is possible that we are talking about a million people.

He lost a lot of soldiers, maybe a million. That's a lot. And it's hard for Ukraine. For both sides. Sometimes you just have to let it all come to an end.

The US leader once again mentioned that he had already resolved eight wars and believed that the situation in Ukraine could be resolved more easily than some of those that the US had already resolved.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Ukraine will not receive Tomahawk missiles from the US — Trump's explanation
Trump
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Pentagon approves delivery of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine — but there's one "but"
Tomahawk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?