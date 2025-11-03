Trump rejects idea of giving Ukraine Tomahawk missiles — for now

US President Donald Trump said that he is not yet considering transferring Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Trump spoke out about providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles

During a press conference aboard Air Force One, reporters asked Trump if he was going to or considering transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. The White House chief's response was brief.

No. It's not that I can't change my mind, but right now, no. Donald Trump President of the United States

Trump was also asked what would be the final straw that would prove that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin did not want to end the war against Ukraine. In response, he hinted that the sides needed to fight more for the "conflict" to burn out.

There is no "last straw." Sometimes you have to let the conflict burn out. They fight, and they fight among themselves. Share

He also noted that this is a difficult war for Putin, adding that the Russian Federation has lost many soldiers, and it is possible that we are talking about a million people.

He lost a lot of soldiers, maybe a million. That's a lot. And it's hard for Ukraine. For both sides. Sometimes you just have to let it all come to an end.

The US leader once again mentioned that he had already resolved eight wars and believed that the situation in Ukraine could be resolved more easily than some of those that the US had already resolved.