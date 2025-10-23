Why Ukraine will not receive Tomahawk missiles from the US — Trump's explanation

US President Donald Trump commented on the transfer of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, emphasizing that their development requires significant time and that the use of these systems is limited.

Trump denies Ukraine the supply of Tomahawk missiles

According to Trump, the main obstacle to transferring Tomahawk is the need for lengthy training.

He clarified that it takes an operator at least half a year, and on average about a year, to master controlling a rocket.

The training includes studying control systems, practicing targeting procedures, simulator training, and comprehensive joint exercises. Such training makes rapid arms deliveries to Ukraine extremely difficult.

It takes at least 6 months to learn how to use Tomahawk missiles. The only way is to launch them ourselves, but we are not going to do that. Donald Trump President of the United States

Tomahawk is a family of American subsonic high-precision cruise missiles that can be used for both strategic and tactical purposes. They are designed to be launched from submarines, surface ships, and land platforms. The missiles are capable of flying at a minimum altitude, skirting the terrain, making them invisible to the enemy.