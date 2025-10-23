Why Ukraine will not receive Tomahawk missiles from the US — Trump's explanation
Why Ukraine will not receive Tomahawk missiles from the US — Trump's explanation

Trump
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump commented on the transfer of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, emphasizing that their development requires significant time and that the use of these systems is limited.

Points of attention

  • President Trump explains that the main reason for refusing to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine is the extensive training time required for operators.
  • Training to master Tomahawk missiles control takes at least 6 months, involving studying control systems, simulator training, and joint exercises.
  • Tomahawk missiles are precise high-precision cruise missiles suitable for various launch platforms but necessitate significant expertise to operate effectively.

Trump denies Ukraine the supply of Tomahawk missiles

According to Trump, the main obstacle to transferring Tomahawk is the need for lengthy training.

He clarified that it takes an operator at least half a year, and on average about a year, to master controlling a rocket.

The training includes studying control systems, practicing targeting procedures, simulator training, and comprehensive joint exercises. Such training makes rapid arms deliveries to Ukraine extremely difficult.

It takes at least 6 months to learn how to use Tomahawk missiles. The only way is to launch them ourselves, but we are not going to do that.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Tomahawk is a family of American subsonic high-precision cruise missiles that can be used for both strategic and tactical purposes. They are designed to be launched from submarines, surface ships, and land platforms. The missiles are capable of flying at a minimum altitude, skirting the terrain, making them invisible to the enemy.

We remind you that according to the assessment of Stacey Pettyjohn, director of the defense program at the Center for a New American Security think tank, the United States is capable of transferring only about 20-50 Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.

