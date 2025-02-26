Trump shifted security guarantees to Ukraine from the US to Europe — what is known

The US will not provide security guarantees to Ukraine. Europe should do this, as it is in its interests. US President Donald Trump stated this at a meeting of the US Cabinet.
Trump does not want to provide security guarantees to Ukraine
"I will not provide security guarantees, let Europe do that. It is in their interest, it is their neighbor," Trump said.
At the same time, he noted that the United States of America will make efforts to ensure that "everything goes as it should."
Trump noted that the United States will continue to be a partner of Kyiv, as Ukraine has many rare earth metals that are important to America.
Trump said that the United States intends to return all the money spent and get even more. He noted that this is precisely why they want to cooperate with Ukraine.
