Trump shifted security guarantees to Ukraine from the US to Europe — what is known
Source:  Voice of America

The US will not provide security guarantees to Ukraine. Europe should do this, as it is in its interests. US President Donald Trump stated this at a meeting of the US Cabinet.

  • US President Trump suggests that Europe should provide security guarantees to Ukraine instead of the US.
  • The US will continue to be Kyiv's partner due to the strategic importance of Ukrainian rare earth metals.
  • Trump aims to recoup money spent and gain more through cooperation with Ukraine, potentially leading to a peace agreement.

Trump does not want to provide security guarantees to Ukraine

"I will not provide security guarantees, let Europe do that. It is in their interest, it is their neighbor," Trump said.

At the same time, he noted that the United States of America will make efforts to ensure that "everything goes as it should."

Trump noted that the United States will continue to be a partner of Kyiv, as Ukraine has many rare earth metals that are important to America.

This deal will bring us great wealth, and we hope we can settle everything. I am doing this for two reasons — to stop the deaths (of people in the war in Ukraine, — ed.) and I do not want to spend more money.

Trump said that the United States intends to return all the money spent and get even more. He noted that this is precisely why they want to cooperate with Ukraine.

We will get ours back, (Ukrainian President Volodymyr, — ed.) Zelensky will come, it is a good deal for Ukraine too. They also automatically get some security guarantees in this way, because we will be there, and Europe will be watching everything closely. Great Britain and France have said that they want to send peacekeeping forces there. I think that is good.

