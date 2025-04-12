Trump signs executive order extending US sanctions against Russia

US President Donald Trump has extended the sanctions that Biden imposed against Russia from 2021.

Trump extends US sanctions against Russia

This is stated in a document from the US Federal Register.

Trump extended Biden's executive orders, which introduced a state of emergency in relations with Russia and allowed sanctions against the Russian Federation to be imposed for another year.

The specific malign foreign activities of the government of the Russian Federation… continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. For this reason, the state of emergency should continue beyond April 15, 2025. Share

The Report mentions that Russia continues to pose a threat to free elections and democratic institutions in the United States and its allies.

Also mentioned are participation in and facilitation of cyberattacks against the United States; facilitation and use of transnational corruption to influence foreign governments; activities against dissidents or journalists; undermining security in countries and regions important to US national security; and violations of established principles of international law, including respect for the territorial integrity of states.

On April 15, 2021, by Executive Order No. 14024, Biden declared a state of emergency to address the threat posed by the malign activities of the Russian government.