Trump signs executive order extending US sanctions against Russia
Economics
Publication date

Читати українською
US President Donald Trump has extended the sanctions that Biden imposed against Russia from 2021.

  • US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order extending the sanctions imposed against Russia by the Biden administration in 2021.
  • The sanctions were extended due to the ongoing threat to national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States posed by the Russian government, including cyberattacks, transnational corruption, and violations of international law.
  • Trump extended Biden's executive orders declaring a state of emergency in relations with Russia, allowing sanctions against the Russian Federation to continue for an additional year.

This is stated in a document from the US Federal Register.

Trump extended Biden's executive orders, which introduced a state of emergency in relations with Russia and allowed sanctions against the Russian Federation to be imposed for another year.

The specific malign foreign activities of the government of the Russian Federation… continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. For this reason, the state of emergency should continue beyond April 15, 2025.

The Report mentions that Russia continues to pose a threat to free elections and democratic institutions in the United States and its allies.

Also mentioned are participation in and facilitation of cyberattacks against the United States; facilitation and use of transnational corruption to influence foreign governments; activities against dissidents or journalists; undermining security in countries and regions important to US national security; and violations of established principles of international law, including respect for the territorial integrity of states.

On April 15, 2021, by Executive Order No. 14024, Biden declared a state of emergency to address the threat posed by the malign activities of the Russian government.

On March 8, 2022, Biden issued Executive Order No. 14066, which expanded the scope of the state of emergency, followed by several more executive orders that expanded sanctions against Russia.

