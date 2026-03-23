Trump slams oil prices with statement on Iran

US President Donald Trump has ordered a postponement of strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure after talks with Tehran, sending global oil prices plummeting.

Trump announced a temporary halt to strikes on Iran and oil prices collapsed

Trump wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.

According to Trump, over the past two days, the United States and Iran have held "very fruitful and constructive talks" on resolving conflicts in the Middle East. Share

He clarified that the Pentagon had received an order to postpone strikes on Iran's power plants and energy infrastructure for five days, subject to the success of further negotiations.

I am pleased to report that over the past 2 days, very productive talks have taken place between the United States and Iran. I have ordered a 5-day suspension of all military strikes. Donald Trump President of the United States

After this statement, Brent oil prices fell sharply.

According to the London ICE Exchange, Brent crude is currently trading at around $99.9 per barrel, down from $112.9 before the announcement.

European natural gas prices have also fallen sharply.

However, Iranian media outlets affiliated with the IRGC report that there were no talks with Trump and claim that he backed down due to fear of Iranian retaliation. Share

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said: