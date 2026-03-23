Trump slams oil prices with statement on Iran

US President Donald Trump has ordered a postponement of strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure after talks with Tehran, sending global oil prices plummeting.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump ordered a temporary halt to strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure after engaging in talks with Tehran, resulting in a sharp decline in oil prices globally.
- Trump's announcement of the postponement of strikes on Iran led to a notable drop in world oil prices, with Brent crude trading significantly lower after the news.
Trump announced a temporary halt to strikes on Iran and oil prices collapsed
Trump wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.
He clarified that the Pentagon had received an order to postpone strikes on Iran's power plants and energy infrastructure for five days, subject to the success of further negotiations.
After this statement, Brent oil prices fell sharply.
According to the London ICE Exchange, Brent crude is currently trading at around $99.9 per barrel, down from $112.9 before the announcement.
European natural gas prices have also fallen sharply.
Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said:
The battle continues… and another defeat for the devil. Trump and the United States have been defeated again.
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