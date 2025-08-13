Trump suggested the possibility of a trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump said he was willing to hold a second meeting — involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin — if the summit in Alaska "goes well."

Trump is ready to meet with Putin and Zelenskyy

This was discussed at Trump's briefing at the Kennedy Center.

If the first meeting goes well, the second meeting will be quick, I would like to hold it almost instantly — between Putin, Zelenskyy, and me, if they want me to be there. Donald Trump President of the United States

The US president added that the summit in Alaska could create good conditions for a second meeting. But it may not happen if Putin insists on his conditions.

There may not be a second meeting, if I feel that it shouldn't be held because I won't hear the answers that I need to hear, then we won't have a second meeting. Share

Trump added that he highly appreciated the conversation he had with Zelenskyy and European leaders today.

Very good conversation. I would rate it a ten.

As a reminder, Trump will meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The meeting will take place at a US military base. Trump wants to negotiate with the Kremlin leader about a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.