Trump threatens Iran with new large-scale strikes over ceasefire violation
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Politics
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Trump threatens Iran with new large-scale strikes over ceasefire violation

Donald Trump
Trump
Читати українською

US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with new attacks that will be "better and stronger" if Tehran does not comply with the terms of a two-week ceasefire agreement.

Points of attention

  • President Donald Trump threatens Iran with more powerful attacks if the terms of the ceasefire are not met.
  • Demands include the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring Iran does not possess nuclear weapons.

Trump again threatens Iran with strikes

Trump announced that all military assets that the US has deployed to conduct operations against Iran will remain in place until the agreement reached is fully implemented.

If Tehran does not implement the agreements reached, it will receive a new "shootout," the American president threatened. Among the demands he voiced were the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and guarantees that Iran will never possess nuclear weapons.

If for some reason this doesn't happen, which is highly unlikely, then a "shootout" will begin, bigger, better, and more powerful than anyone has ever seen before. This was agreed upon long ago, and despite all the false rhetoric to the contrary, no nuclear weapons, and the Strait of Hormuz will be open and safe.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

He added that the American military is resting, "looking forward to their next conquest."

Trump's post

On the night of April 8, the US and Iran accepted Pakistan's offer of a two-week ceasefire to prepare for a peace deal. Both sides are claiming "victory." Tehran must open the Strait of Hormuz to safe shipping.

Iran is already signaling its intention to withdraw from the agreement with the US if Israel continues its strikes on Lebanese territory. A number of countries in the region announced new Iranian strikes on April 8.

Negotiations between American and Iranian delegations are expected in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, on April 10. The US delegation is expected to be led by Vice President J.D. Vance.

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