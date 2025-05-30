Trump to appoint new NATO commander in Europe — what does this mean
Category
World
Publication date

Trump to appoint new NATO commander in Europe — what does this mean

NATO
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

US President Donald Trump has appointed the next Supreme Allied Commander Europe, a sign that the United States is not yet fully withdrawing from European security issues.

Points of attention

  • President Donald Trump's appointment of a new NATO commander in Europe signifies continued US interest in European security issues.
  • The decision to appoint US Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Hrinkiewicz as the new Supreme Allied Commander Europe may bring temporary relief to European NATO allies.
  • Concerns about a possible rapid withdrawal of the United States from NATO have led to uncertainty among European allies regarding security guarantees.

US to remain in command of NATO forces in Europe

This decision by the American leader may be a temporary relief for European NATO allies amid concerns about the rapid withdrawal of the United States from these issues.

According to the agency, Trump personally informed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte of the decision to appoint a commander of NATO forces in Europe. However, an official announcement is expected in the coming days.

Reuters sources say that the next US candidate for the positions of Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and US European Command (EUCOM) is US Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Hrinkiewicz.

It is worth noting that the position of SACEUR, which oversees all NATO operations in Europe, has been held by an American general since its creation after World War II. It is currently held by General Christopher Cavoli, who was appointed in July 2022.

It should be noted that even before winning the US presidential election, Donald Trump promised to withdraw the country from NATO. The risk that the American leader will carry out his threat remains quite high.

Former British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said earlier that security guarantees from the United States could no longer be taken for granted, and urged Europeans to prepare for a new era.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Putin is afraid of Ukraine joining NATO — explanation by the European Commissioner
Ukraine's NATO accession will weaken Putin
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When Russia will start a war against NATO — insider data
NATO must prepare for a Russian attack
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Threat of Russian attack on NATO countries. Germany urgently strengthens air defense
air defense

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?