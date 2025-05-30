Trump to appoint new NATO commander in Europe — what does this mean

US President Donald Trump has appointed the next Supreme Allied Commander Europe, a sign that the United States is not yet fully withdrawing from European security issues.

US to remain in command of NATO forces in Europe

This decision by the American leader may be a temporary relief for European NATO allies amid concerns about the rapid withdrawal of the United States from these issues.

According to the agency, Trump personally informed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte of the decision to appoint a commander of NATO forces in Europe. However, an official announcement is expected in the coming days. Share

Reuters sources say that the next US candidate for the positions of Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and US European Command (EUCOM) is US Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Hrinkiewicz.

It is worth noting that the position of SACEUR, which oversees all NATO operations in Europe, has been held by an American general since its creation after World War II. It is currently held by General Christopher Cavoli, who was appointed in July 2022.

It should be noted that even before winning the US presidential election, Donald Trump promised to withdraw the country from NATO. The risk that the American leader will carry out his threat remains quite high.