Trump vows to make the Strait of Hormuz safe soon

Iran's military capabilities have been completely destroyed, but the country is still capable of targeted strikes on shipping. The United States is calling on world leaders to join in protecting the strategic maritime artery.
Points of attention
- President Trump is urging global leaders to join efforts in protecting the Strait of Hormuz by sending warships for joint patrols.
- Iran's military capabilities may have been weakened, but the risk of targeted strikes on shipping persists, necessitating continued vigilance.
Trump believes he has already won in Iran
This was stated by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social.
Donald Trump has called on China, Great Britain, France, Japan and South Korea to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz for joint patrols.
According to Trump, despite the fact that Tehran's main forces have been defeated, the risk of minor sabotage remains due to the actions of the country's leadership, which has been "completely beheaded."
He noted that it is still easy for Iran to send one or two drones or plant a mine along a waterway.
The US President emphasized Washington's determination to finally stabilize the region.
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