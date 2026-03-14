Trump vows to make the Strait of Hormuz safe soon
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Politics
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Trump vows to make the Strait of Hormuz safe soon

Donald Trump
Trump
Читати українською

Iran's military capabilities have been completely destroyed, but the country is still capable of targeted strikes on shipping. The United States is calling on world leaders to join in protecting the strategic maritime artery.

Points of attention

  • President Trump is urging global leaders to join efforts in protecting the Strait of Hormuz by sending warships for joint patrols.
  • Iran's military capabilities may have been weakened, but the risk of targeted strikes on shipping persists, necessitating continued vigilance.

Trump believes he has already won in Iran

This was stated by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

Donald Trump has called on China, Great Britain, France, Japan and South Korea to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz for joint patrols.

Many countries, especially those affected by Iran's attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz, will send warships in conjunction with the United States of America to keep the strait open and safe.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to Trump, despite the fact that Tehran's main forces have been defeated, the risk of minor sabotage remains due to the actions of the country's leadership, which has been "completely beheaded."

He noted that it is still easy for Iran to send one or two drones or plant a mine along a waterway.

Trump's post

The US President emphasized Washington's determination to finally stabilize the region.

The United States will heavily bomb the coastline and constantly destroy Iranian boats and ships. One way or another, we will soon make the Strait of Hormuz open, safe, and free.

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