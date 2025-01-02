Trump wants to hold a rally before his inauguration — what is known

US President-elect Donald Trump is planning to hold a rally-like event on January 19, the day before his inauguration.

What is known about Trump's planned rally?

According to multiple sources, the rally will take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

This arena, which is the home ground for the Washington Wizards basketball team and the Washington Capitals hockey team, can accommodate about 20,000 spectators.

According to information released by the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, the event, called the "Make America Great Again Victory Rally," will begin at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

Donald Trump will officially be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.

Recall that Trump won the election on November 5, 2024, but his election was officially confirmed only on December 17. On that day, Texas voters awarded him 40 votes, which provided the necessary 270 votes to finally secure his victory.

Trump will announce a fateful decision for the US on inauguration day

The future head of the White House, Donald Trump, intends to announce the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization on the first day of the new administration.

As journalists learned from their insiders, members of Donald Trump's transition team are increasingly pushing him to make such a decision.

The official announcement of this decision may take place as early as January 20, 2025.

What is important to understand is that this will effectively be the “end of an era” for the US presence in the WHO.

Experts point out that this exit will deprive the organization of its largest source of funding, which will harm its ability to respond to health crises such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Against this background, one cannot ignore the fact that the United States is the largest single donor to the WHO, providing about 16% of its funding in 2022-23.