American leader Donald Trump proposes to resume sales of Venezuelan oil to India in order to replace the import of oil to this country from the aggressor country of Russia.
Points of attention
- India, previously a major buyer of Russian oil, promises to decrease purchases following Western sanctions, leading to the search for alternative oil sources.
- The proposed shift from Russian to Venezuelan oil trade highlights the ongoing power play and economic warfare between major global players.
What is known about Trump's new plan
According to the data of anonymous sources, the decision of the USA to supply Venezuelan oil to India has a very specific purpose.
First of all, it is about the fact that the Trump team wants to cut the Kremlin's income from Russian oil, which finances the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
It's no secret that after the overthrow of the Maduro regime, the White House is determined to control Venezuela's oil industry for an indefinite period.
It is not yet clear whether Venezuelan oil will be sold by external trading companies or whether it will be sold directly by the state oil company of Venezuela, PDVSA.
It should be noted that India became the main buyer of Russian oil after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
This provoked the introduction of Western sanctions, which reduced its price.
