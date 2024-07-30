Trump will launch a large-scale campaign against the popularity of Harris

US presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign will launch an ad campaign this week to try to slow the rise of Kamala Harris.
Points of attention
- Trump will spend 10 million dollars on an advertising campaign aimed at reducing the popularity of Kamala Harris.
- The ad will be launched in six key states where support between Republicans and Democrats is undecided.
- With Biden out of the race, Trump's campaign changed strategy and chose Harris as its primary opponent.
- Trump refused to hold a debate with Harris, arguing that plans could not be agreed upon before the Democrats came up with their own candidate.
Trump wants to stop the rise in popularity of Kamala Harris
As noted, the cost of the advertising campaign is 10 million dollars. The ad will be launched in six swing states in support between Republicans and Democrats.
It is now Trump's biggest ad buy since January, when he was battling Republican rivals for the Republican presidential nomination.
Reuters adds that after Biden's withdrawal from the race, the Trump campaign was forced to change course to find a new message to use against the younger and more dynamic Harris, 59.
In particular, on Monday, the 78-year-old Trump ran an ad on his Truth Social platform that used Harris' words from old interviews, campaign events and debates, trying to portray her as an ultra-liberal woman out of touch with ordinary Americans.
In response, Harris accused the Trump campaign of lying about her record.
Trump refused to hold a debate with Harris
The US presidential candidate, Republican Donald Trump and his team refused to hold a debate with the Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.
According to Trump spokesman Stephen Cheng, plans for the debate cannot be agreed upon until the Democrats officially announce their own candidate.
The second debate between Biden and Trump was to take place on September 10. They were agreed upon even before the president left the race. But on Tuesday, Trump, while agreeing to a debate with Harris, suddenly announced that he wanted to switch moderators — instead of ABC News, he craves the conservative and more pro-him Fox News.
