Trump will launch a large-scale campaign against the popularity of Harris

US presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign will launch an ad campaign this week to try to slow the rise of Kamala Harris.

As noted, the cost of the advertising campaign is 10 million dollars. The ad will be launched in six swing states in support between Republicans and Democrats.

It is now Trump's biggest ad buy since January, when he was battling Republican rivals for the Republican presidential nomination.

Reuters adds that after Biden's withdrawal from the race, the Trump campaign was forced to change course to find a new message to use against the younger and more dynamic Harris, 59.

In particular, on Monday, the 78-year-old Trump ran an ad on his Truth Social platform that used Harris' words from old interviews, campaign events and debates, trying to portray her as an ultra-liberal woman out of touch with ordinary Americans.

In response, Harris accused the Trump campaign of lying about her record.

The US presidential candidate, Republican Donald Trump and his team refused to hold a debate with the Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to Trump spokesman Stephen Cheng, plans for the debate cannot be agreed upon until the Democrats officially announce their own candidate.

It would be inappropriate to plan events with Harris, because the Democrats may well change their minds, says Cheng. Share