The possible victory of the Republican Donald Trump in the presidential elections in the USA threatens Ukraine with a possible rejection of the prospect of NATO membership.

As the journalists of the publication note, in June, Senator JD Vance, whom Trump chose as a candidate for vice president, said about the desire to achieve a neutral status for Ukraine.

It is obvious that Russia now wants a neutered Ukraine that will not be able to properly defend itself. She still wants to conquer Ukraine. And we will not allow this - President Joe Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan emphasized on this occasion.

The publication notes that the Kremlin was the first to put forward the conditions for Ukraine to acquire the status of a neutral country and liquidate the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

They asked us to put our weapons in the warehouses that they will guard. And a complete veto on our foreign policy, - one of the Ukrainian high-ranking officials explained to the journalists of the publication regarding the project of the so-called peace agreement with Russia in the spring of 2022.

Can Trump, in the case of the US presidency, agree to Putin's terms regarding Ukraine

The authors of the publication note that Ukraine is well aware of the dangers of agreeing to the conditions of the aggressor country.

The biggest obstacle to peace is not Ukraine's deep reluctance to make territorial concessions — although that is real. The fact is that Russia will still demand a settlement that would involve the subjugation of 80% of the territory of Ukraine, which it does not control. That is why security guarantees for Ukraine will be central to any future peace negotiations, the material notes.

It is emphasized that granting NATO membership to Ukraine in the conditions of Russia's occupation of part of the Ukrainian territories also appears to be very difficult.

West Germany during the Cold War could be a model, but few people believe in this option.

Meanwhile, in the USA, there are also many supporters of the idea of providing Kyiv with all the necessary weapons instead of official contractual obligations regarding the defense of Ukraine.