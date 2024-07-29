The possible victory of the Republican Donald Trump in the presidential elections in the USA threatens Ukraine with a possible rejection of the prospect of NATO membership.
Points of attention
- Trump's election may lead to Ukraine being forced into neutrality and making territorial concessions to Russia, jeopardizing the country's security and independence.
- Security guarantees for Ukraine will be crucial in any peace negotiations amid Russian aggression, with options like NATO membership or weapon provision facing complications due to Russian influence.
- Russia demands a neutral Ukraine without strong defense capabilities, posing a significant threat to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
- The potential Trump-Vance administration could agree to Putin's terms regarding Ukraine, while the Biden administration is unlikely to agree to the castration of Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of the US election results for Ukraine's future.
What threat does Trump's victory in the US elections pose to Ukraine
As the journalists of the publication note, in June, Senator JD Vance, whom Trump chose as a candidate for vice president, said about the desire to achieve a neutral status for Ukraine.
The publication notes that the Kremlin was the first to put forward the conditions for Ukraine to acquire the status of a neutral country and liquidate the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Can Trump, in the case of the US presidency, agree to Putin's terms regarding Ukraine
The authors of the publication note that Ukraine is well aware of the dangers of agreeing to the conditions of the aggressor country.
It is emphasized that granting NATO membership to Ukraine in the conditions of Russia's occupation of part of the Ukrainian territories also appears to be very difficult.
West Germany during the Cold War could be a model, but few people believe in this option.
Meanwhile, in the USA, there are also many supporters of the idea of providing Kyiv with all the necessary weapons instead of official contractual obligations regarding the defense of Ukraine.
