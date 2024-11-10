Trump will not take Pompeo and Haley to the new administration — they support Ukraine

President-elect Donald Trump has said he will not invite former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to join his administration.
Trump will not invite Pompeo and Haley to the new administration
At the same time, the politician elected as the new president of the United States noted that he appreciates his past work together with Pompeo and Haley.
Trump is said to be considering candidates for his administration before his January 20 inauguration.
It will be recalled that both Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo advocated the support of Ukraine from the United States.
Trump announced an unexpected first appointment to the White House administration
The newly elected US President Donald Trump named the head of his election campaign, Susie Wiles, as the head of the White House. She will be the first woman in this position in the history of the United States of America.
Wiles stuck with Trump even when many considered the politician an outcast after his supporters stormed the Capitol. Unlike some advisers, she rarely argued with him and instead maintained a close relationship.
Wiles is a longtime Trump ally, has experience coordinating his legal and political affairs, and has long served on his team.
Her role as chief of staff will be key: she will be responsible for managing the White House staff, overseeing the flow of information to the president and determining who will have access to the Oval Office. Wiles will also be the main link between the president and Congress, representatives of the executive branch and other influential groups.
Trump's aides saw Wiles as someone who could manage his moods and impulses without necessarily restraining him. Trump mentioned Wiles frequently on the campaign trail, praising her publicly.
CNN previously reported that Wiles was the main contender for the position, but had some reservations and put forward some conditions to Trump. The first was greater control over who could contact the president in the Oval Office.
