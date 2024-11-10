Trump wins in all "swing" states in the US presidential elections

Donald Trump wins the election in Arizona. In this way, he won all seven swing states during the US presidential election.
Points of attention
- Trump won all seven swing states in the US presidential election, securing a majority of votes in the Electoral College
- Photo finishes in states like Arizona and Pennsylvania, where Trump won, point to a tight race and a shift in electoral trends
- The defeat of Kamala Harris in states where her victory was predicted indicates the unpredictability of electoral processes
- The control of the Republicans over the Senate is confirmed by decisive victories in the elections that took place, which can significantly affect the further political situation in the country
- The results of the 2020 US presidential election will be confirmed by Congress on January 6, and Trump and his Vice President JD Vance will take office on January 20
Trump wins in all "swing" states
As the publication notes, Trump wins the majority of votes in Arizona, having received 11 more votes in the Electoral College.
In total, he currently has 312 electoral votes. His opponent, Democrat Kamala Harris, has 226 votes.
According to the Associated Press, Trump won 74.6 million votes nationwide (50.5%), while Harris won 70.9 million (48%).
Congress is set to approve the results of the Electoral College vote on January 6, and Trump and incoming Vice President JD Vance are set to take office on January 20.
Trump wins the US presidential election
During the elections held on November 5 in the USA, the American people elected Donald Trump as the 47th president. According to the latest data, he won 277 electoral votes out of the 270 needed to win.
This happened four years after his defeat to Joe Biden.
Importantly, the Republican leader will become the first president in more than 120 years to hold the office non-consecutively.
Donald Trump managed to get the majority of votes in many "swing" states and even where Kamala Harris was predicted to win, for example in Pennsylvania and Iowa.
The defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris marks the second time in eight years that a woman has become the candidate of a major party but failed to overcome the barrier.
Republicans also secured control of the Senate with decisive wins for Bernie Moreno in Ohio, Jim Justice in West Virginia and Deb Fisher, who retained her seat in Nebraska.
