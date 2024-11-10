Trump wins in all "swing" states in the US presidential elections

Donald Trump wins the election in Arizona. In this way, he won all seven swing states during the US presidential election.

Trump wins in all "swing" states

As the publication notes, Trump wins the majority of votes in Arizona, having received 11 more votes in the Electoral College.

In total, he currently has 312 electoral votes. His opponent, Democrat Kamala Harris, has 226 votes.

Photo — apnews.com

In addition to Arizona, Trump won in six other "swing" states: Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Nevada. Arizona has traditionally supported Republicans, but in 2020, Democrat Joe Biden won the state for the first time since 1996, making it a "shaky" state. Share

According to the Associated Press, Trump won 74.6 million votes nationwide (50.5%), while Harris won 70.9 million (48%).

Congress is set to approve the results of the Electoral College vote on January 6, and Trump and incoming Vice President JD Vance are set to take office on January 20.

Trump wins the US presidential election

During the elections held on November 5 in the USA, the American people elected Donald Trump as the 47th president. According to the latest data, he won 277 electoral votes out of the 270 needed to win.

This happened four years after his defeat to Joe Biden.

Importantly, the Republican leader will become the first president in more than 120 years to hold the office non-consecutively.

Donald Trump managed to get the majority of votes in many "swing" states and even where Kamala Harris was predicted to win, for example in Pennsylvania and Iowa.

The defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris marks the second time in eight years that a woman has become the candidate of a major party but failed to overcome the barrier.

Republicans also secured control of the Senate with decisive wins for Bernie Moreno in Ohio, Jim Justice in West Virginia and Deb Fisher, who retained her seat in Nebraska.