Biden and Trump will meet in the White House — the date is known

On November 13, US President Joe Biden will hold a meeting with the newly elected head of state, Donald Trump. It will be devoted to the future transfer of power.

Biden and Trump will meet at the White House

This is reported on the website of the White House.

At the invitation of President Biden, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Additional details will be released later.

Joe Biden

Biden addressed the Americans

The US leader said he congratulated President-elect Trump on his victory. Biden added that his administration would do everything to peacefully transfer power.

For more than 200 years, America embodied a great experiment in self-government. People vote and choose leaders and do it quietly. As for democracy, the will of the people is always paramount. Share

Joe Biden also spoke about his conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday. He thanked her for the election campaign and work in general: