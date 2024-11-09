Biden and Trump will meet in the White House — the date is known

On November 13, US President Joe Biden will hold a meeting with the newly elected head of state, Donald Trump. It will be devoted to the future transfer of power.
Points of attention
- US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump are set to meet at the White House on November 13 to discuss the peaceful transfer of power.
- President Biden emphasizes the importance of democracy and the will of the people in the election process.
- This meeting symbolizes the democratic tradition of peaceful transitions of power in the United States, showcasing the essence of self-government and leadership selection.
- President Biden commends Vice President Kamala Harris for her dedication and efforts during the election campaign, highlighting her strong character and leadership qualities.
- The upcoming meeting between Biden and Trump at the White House carries historical significance and underlines the essence of democracy and unity in the American political landscape.
Biden and Trump will meet at the White House
This is reported on the website of the White House.
At the invitation of President Biden, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Additional details will be released later.
Biden addressed the Americans
The US leader said he congratulated President-elect Trump on his victory. Biden added that his administration would do everything to peacefully transfer power.
Joe Biden also spoke about his conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday. He thanked her for the election campaign and work in general:
She was a partner and a civil servant. She ran an inspiring campaign and everyone got to see what I came to appreciate about her character so early on. It has a strong core. She has a strong character, that's true. She gave her whole heart and all her efforts and she and her entire team should be proud of the campaign they have run.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-