Lock him out. Biden made a tough demand on Trump
Biden calls to prevent Trump from coming to power
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

According to American leader Joe Biden, US presidential candidate Donald Trump is a serious threat to democracy, so he should be immediately "politically" blocked.

Points of attention

  • Joe Biden does not hide that he is afraid of the return of Donald Trump to the White House.
  • Trump's team uses aggressive methods against opponents, which leads to a tense political situation
  • Trump faces felony charges and jail time.

With a statement on this occasion, the head of the White House spoke at the campaign office in New Hampshire and called on the democratic forces to win the elections on November 5.

We have to block it. Politically block it. Lock him out. This is what we must do.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden

President of the USA

He also drew attention to the fact that the Republican leader and former President Trump wants to ignore the guarantees of the US Constitution.

Our democracy will be in jeopardy if Trump wins against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, Joe Biden warned.

They are "fighting" against Trump using his own methods

Importantly, the odious politician, when he ran for president in 2016, repeatedly presided over rallies where crowds chanted "impeach her," referring to then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump never stopped them from chanting these slogans.

In 2024, during rallies in support of Harris, her crowd sometimes chants "impeach him," referring to Trump.

These calls are not absurd and cynical, because the Republican leader was found guilty of 34 criminal offenses related to the concealment of money paid to a porn star.

In addition, it is noted that he is also charged with illegally trying to reverse his loss in the 2020 election.

