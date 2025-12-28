Trump will offer Ukraine a "platinum standard" of security guarantees — insider
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump will offer Ukraine a "platinum standard" of security guarantees — insider

What Ukraine can expect from Trump
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

According to anonymous CNN sources, on December 28, US President Donald Trump will offer his colleague Volodymyr Zelensky truly reliable protocols for protecting Ukraine from a new Russian invasion.

Points of attention

  • Trump is reportedly determined to secure congressional approval for the agreement, underscoring the importance of these unprecedented security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • The 'platinum standard' package of security guarantees is expected to have significant consequences for Russia in case of any violation, emphasizing the seriousness of the proposed measures.

What Ukraine can expect from Trump

According to insiders, a few weeks ago in Germany, officials from Europe, Ukraine, and the United States agreed on a framework document.

What is important to understand is that in essence it is very similar to Article 5 on NATO's collective defense.

The main task of these protocols is to prevent a new Russian invasion of Ukraine, create a mechanism for conflict resolution, and become the basis for concluding an actual peace agreement.

In addition, it is emphasized that this document will determine the consequences for Russia in the event of its violation of the peace agreement.

"This is the most robust set of security protocols they've ever seen. It's a very, very powerful package," one of the anonymous sources told reporters.

Another insider told the media that the US president is currently determined to push through Congress an agreement on American security guarantees for Ukraine.

It was also stated that this package of guarantees is the "platinum standard" of what Trump can offer Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy revealed Putin's new absurd demand
Putin wants to influence the course of the Ukrainian elections and referendum
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Battle of Gulyaipole. The Russian army suffers colossal losses
The Russian army loses the battle for Gulyaipole, but does not retreat
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Dozens of Russian soldiers surrounded in Kupyansk — cleanup underway
Battle of Kupyansk — latest details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?