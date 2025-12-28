Trump will offer Ukraine a "platinum standard" of security guarantees — insider

According to anonymous CNN sources, on December 28, US President Donald Trump will offer his colleague Volodymyr Zelensky truly reliable protocols for protecting Ukraine from a new Russian invasion.
Points of attention
- Trump is reportedly determined to secure congressional approval for the agreement, underscoring the importance of these unprecedented security guarantees for Ukraine.
- The 'platinum standard' package of security guarantees is expected to have significant consequences for Russia in case of any violation, emphasizing the seriousness of the proposed measures.
What Ukraine can expect from Trump
According to insiders, a few weeks ago in Germany, officials from Europe, Ukraine, and the United States agreed on a framework document.
What is important to understand is that in essence it is very similar to Article 5 on NATO's collective defense.
The main task of these protocols is to prevent a new Russian invasion of Ukraine, create a mechanism for conflict resolution, and become the basis for concluding an actual peace agreement.
In addition, it is emphasized that this document will determine the consequences for Russia in the event of its violation of the peace agreement.
Another insider told the media that the US president is currently determined to push through Congress an agreement on American security guarantees for Ukraine.
It was also stated that this package of guarantees is the "platinum standard" of what Trump can offer Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-