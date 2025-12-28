Trump will offer Ukraine a "platinum standard" of security guarantees — insider

According to anonymous CNN sources, on December 28, US President Donald Trump will offer his colleague Volodymyr Zelensky truly reliable protocols for protecting Ukraine from a new Russian invasion.

What Ukraine can expect from Trump

According to insiders, a few weeks ago in Germany, officials from Europe, Ukraine, and the United States agreed on a framework document.

What is important to understand is that in essence it is very similar to Article 5 on NATO's collective defense.

The main task of these protocols is to prevent a new Russian invasion of Ukraine, create a mechanism for conflict resolution, and become the basis for concluding an actual peace agreement.

In addition, it is emphasized that this document will determine the consequences for Russia in the event of its violation of the peace agreement.

"This is the most robust set of security protocols they've ever seen. It's a very, very powerful package," one of the anonymous sources told reporters. Share

Another insider told the media that the US president is currently determined to push through Congress an agreement on American security guarantees for Ukraine.