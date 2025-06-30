Trump's budget reform will hit the health insurance of 12 million Americans — what's the deal

US President Donald Trump's new budget plan could come as a shock to millions of Americans. The bill would eliminate nearly 12 million people from health insurance over the next decade.
So, according to new estimates from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO), if the Senate version of the budget bill becomes law, nearly 11.8 million Americans could be left without health insurance by 2034.
This is even a million more than was envisaged in the previous bill from the House of Representatives.
The document provides for massive cuts to Medicaid, Medicare, and Obamacare — a combined total of more than $1.1 trillion over the next decade, of which more than a trillion will fall on Medicaid.
At the same time, more than 80% of Americans can expect a tax cut next year, but wealthy taxpayers will benefit the most, according to the Tax Policy Center.
In addition, the bill imposes a work requirement for most adults who want to receive health care and reduces the amount of taxes that states can collect from health care providers to fund Medicaid.
