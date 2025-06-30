Trump's budget reform will hit the health insurance of 12 million Americans — what's the deal

US President Donald Trump's new budget plan could come as a shock to millions of Americans. The bill would eliminate nearly 12 million people from health insurance over the next decade.

Trump's budget reform will be a shock to 12 million Americans

So, according to new estimates from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO), if the Senate version of the budget bill becomes law, nearly 11.8 million Americans could be left without health insurance by 2034.

This is even a million more than was envisaged in the previous bill from the House of Representatives.

The document provides for massive cuts to Medicaid, Medicare, and Obamacare — a combined total of more than $1.1 trillion over the next decade, of which more than a trillion will fall on Medicaid.

These restrictions will affect low-income people, seniors, children, and people with disabilities the most, as the Medicaid program currently covers more than 71 million Americans. Share

At the same time, more than 80% of Americans can expect a tax cut next year, but wealthy taxpayers will benefit the most, according to the Tax Policy Center.