Trump announces signing of trade deal with China

US leader Donald Trump has officially announced that the US and China have signed a trade agreement reached last month in Geneva.

What is known about the US-China agreement?

We just signed an agreement with China yesterday. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to one of the members of the American leader's team, official Beijing and Washington "were negotiating an additional understanding of the framework for implementing the Geneva Agreement."

What is important to understand is that we are talking about trade negotiations that the countries held in May and first agreed on a truce.

Journalists point out that China and the United States have de facto put in writing what was previously discussed but not included in the official document.