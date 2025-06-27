Trump announces signing of trade deal with China

US leader Donald Trump has officially announced that the US and China have signed a trade agreement reached last month in Geneva.
Points of attention
- China and the United States have formalized aspects of the previously discussed truce, with a focus on reducing tariffs and addressing contentious issues like rare earth metals.
- The signing of this agreement underscores the ongoing complexities and challenges in the US-China trade relationship, with implications for global trade dynamics.
What is known about the US-China agreement?
According to one of the members of the American leader's team, official Beijing and Washington "were negotiating an additional understanding of the framework for implementing the Geneva Agreement."
What is important to understand is that we are talking about trade negotiations that the countries held in May and first agreed on a truce.
Journalists point out that China and the United States have de facto put in writing what was previously discussed but not included in the official document.
