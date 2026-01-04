Trump's entourage hints at annexation of Greenland
Trump's entourage hints at annexation of Greenland

Source:  online.ua

The wife of a key adviser to the US president, Katie Miller, unexpectedly published a map of Greenland in the colors of the US flag. This caused a new high-profile scandal on the international stage.

  • The incident underscores ongoing tensions in global politics, with a focus on security efforts and territorial claims in the Arctic.
  • The unfolding controversy draws attention to the need for diplomatic solutions and respectful dialogue among nations to address sensitive geopolitical issues.

The scandalous US operation in Venezuela is still being hotly debated internationally.

However, as it turned out, Trump's team is already ready for new radical geopolitical steps.

Yes, the issue of expanding American borders has once again been raised in the inner circle of US leader Donald Trump — this time in the Arctic.

This is a post by the wife of a key advisor to the US President, Katie Miller.

The latter published a map of Greenland in the colors of the US flag.

The caption in the post on social network X (Twitter) consists of one concise word: "Coming soon."

It is worth noting that the Danish Ambassador to the United States, Jesper Møller Sørensen, promptly responded to this new scandalous post.

On the social network X (Twitter), he decided to remind Donald Trump's team that relations between countries should be built on mutual respect and recognition of sovereignty:

Greenland is already part of NATO. The Kingdom of Denmark and the United States work together to ensure security in the Arctic. The Kingdom of Denmark has significantly stepped up its efforts to ensure security in the Arctic region.

