Trump's tariffs: the unprecedented fall of world financial markets continues

The financial market crash triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariffs continued on April 7. Asian stocks plunged at the open, and US stock futures showed that last week's $5 trillion loss was not the end of the story.

The MSCI Asia Pacific index fell 7.9%, its biggest drop since October 2008, after Trump made harsh remarks about his tariff policies. The US president told reporters on Sunday night to "forget about the markets for a second."

I don't want anything to go wrong, but sometimes you have to take medication to fix things.

Panic has gripped many Asian markets. A key gauge of Chinese stocks in Hong Kong fell more than 9%. The yen surged as investors sought safe havens, and Brent crude fell more than 4%. Nasdaq futures fell more than 4%.

Taiwan's stock index fell 9.8% after markets reopened after the weekend, its biggest drop ever. Japanese stock futures were briefly halted after a circuit breaker was triggered, while Nintendo and Sony shares fell more than 10%.

Investor concerns peaked when Trump made it clear that, unlike previous financial crises, the US government was in no hurry to help them, and China said it would impose corresponding tariffs against the US.

As the markets continued to shake, some people close to Trump urged him to reconsider his plans before the April 9 deadline for retaliatory tariffs to take effect.

"I firmly believe that imposing tariffs on April 9th against the entire world, which far exceed those levied on us, is a mistake," wrote billionaire Bill Ackman, founder of the Pershing Square hedge fund and a key Trump supporter.

In his post, Ekman wrote that Trump is not "infallible" and called for a 90-day delay in imposing tariffs.

"This is not what we voted for," he wrote in a separate post.

The massive sell-off has heightened fears of a global recession and increased expectations that the US Federal Reserve will try to respond.