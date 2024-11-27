Trump's team signed a transfer agreement with the Biden administration

US President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has signed a memorandum of understanding with Joe Biden's administration. This happened several months after the process was supposed to start.

What the Trump team's deal with the Biden administration entails

As the publication notes, the agreement concluded with Donald Trump's team gives the new administration access to the information of federal agencies necessary for preparing to run the government.

According to Axios, the established timetable for the transfer of presidential power is aimed at simplifying this process. However, Trump's team missed the Sept. 1 and Oct. 1 deadlines to sign the framework agreements with the General Services Administration (GSA) and the White House.

As a result, Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance's transition will be privately funded and the names of sponsors will be made public under the new terms.

Under the agreement, Trump's team will not be able to use government buildings or technology provided by the GSA, raising security concerns because of attempted hacks during previous campaigns.

The terms of Trump's transition team are significantly different from long-standing protocols and established procedures for the transfer of power. This is not the first time Trump has broken with standard practices: In 2016, he withdrew from intelligence briefings, telling the Daily Mail that he did not want to be held responsible for possible leaks. Share

Trump administration chief Susie Wiles said the deal allows the new administration nominees to begin preparations, including the formation of task forces in each department and agency for an orderly transition of power.

Max Steer, president and CEO of the Public Service Partnership, said the deal was a "positive step" towards a successful transition. He stressed that access to information from federal agencies is key to getting the new administration up and running on day one.

Trump and Biden's advisers are cooperating on the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine

As Mike Waltz reported on Fox News, Trump plans to appoint him as his security adviser.

Waltz noted that Trump is concerned about the escalation of the war. Among the examples of such escalation, he cited the participation of the North Korean military in the war on the side of Russia, the permission of the US and its allies to Ukraine to strike on Russian territory, as well as Russia's use of experimental weapons against the Dnipro.

According to Waltz, he is in talks with his colleague from the Biden administration, Jake Sullivan, discussing both the escalation of Russia's war against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.