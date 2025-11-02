Tugboat catches fire in Russian port of Kavkaz

On November 2, a tugboat caught fire in the Russian port of Kavkaz, but the causes of the fire are not yet known.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian drones targeted the Russian port of Tuapse and successfully struck an oil refinery infrastructure in Krasnodar Territory.
- Various substations in Russia, including Zheleznogorsk, Kursk Oblast, Lipetsk Oblast, and Alchevsk, were reported to be burning.
Another tugboat caught fire in Russia
The fact of the fire was confirmed by the Southern Transport Prosecutor's Office of Russia.
The Novorossiysk Transport Prosecutor's Office stated that it has already begun checking the implementation of shipping safety legislation.
Later, the Ukrainian Navy reported that the tugboat fire was localized, and the crew was not injured.
As previously mentioned, on the night of November 2, the Russian port of Tuapse, located on the Black Sea coast, was hit by Ukrainian drones.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that last night it was possible to successfully strike the infrastructure of a Russian oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory.
What is important to understand is that the attacked terminal is one of the largest in Russia.
It is also indicated that substations were burning in Russia: in Zheleznogorsk, Kursk Oblast, in Lipetsk Oblast, and in temporarily occupied Alchevsk.
