Tugboat catches fire in Russian port of Kavkaz

On November 2, a tugboat caught fire in the Russian port of Kavkaz, but the causes of the fire are not yet known.

Another tugboat caught fire in Russia

The fact of the fire was confirmed by the Southern Transport Prosecutor's Office of Russia.

Today, November 2, 2025, a tugboat fire broke out in the port of Kavkaz, the official statement said.

The Novorossiysk Transport Prosecutor's Office stated that it has already begun checking the implementation of shipping safety legislation.

Based on its results, the question of the need to take response measures will be considered.

Later, the Ukrainian Navy reported that the tugboat fire was localized, and the crew was not injured.

As previously mentioned, on the night of November 2, the Russian port of Tuapse, located on the Black Sea coast, was hit by Ukrainian drones.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that last night it was possible to successfully strike the infrastructure of a Russian oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory.

What is important to understand is that the attacked terminal is one of the largest in Russia.