Tugboat catches fire in Russian port of Kavkaz
Category
Events
Publication date

Tugboat catches fire in Russian port of Kavkaz

Another tugboat caught fire in Russia
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On November 2, a tugboat caught fire in the Russian port of Kavkaz, but the causes of the fire are not yet known.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian drones targeted the Russian port of Tuapse and successfully struck an oil refinery infrastructure in Krasnodar Territory.
  • Various substations in Russia, including Zheleznogorsk, Kursk Oblast, Lipetsk Oblast, and Alchevsk, were reported to be burning.

Another tugboat caught fire in Russia

The fact of the fire was confirmed by the Southern Transport Prosecutor's Office of Russia.

Today, November 2, 2025, a tugboat fire broke out in the port of Kavkaz, the official statement said.

The Novorossiysk Transport Prosecutor's Office stated that it has already begun checking the implementation of shipping safety legislation.

Based on its results, the question of the need to take response measures will be considered.

Later, the Ukrainian Navy reported that the tugboat fire was localized, and the crew was not injured.

As previously mentioned, on the night of November 2, the Russian port of Tuapse, located on the Black Sea coast, was hit by Ukrainian drones.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that last night it was possible to successfully strike the infrastructure of a Russian oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory.

What is important to understand is that the attacked terminal is one of the largest in Russia.

It is also indicated that substations were burning in Russia: in Zheleznogorsk, Kursk Oblast, in Lipetsk Oblast, and in temporarily occupied Alchevsk.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine strikes RN-Tuapse Oil Refinery in Russia
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
“RN-Tuapse Oil Refinery” came under attack from Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers died as a result of the Russian strike on the Dnipropetrovsk region
Russians continue to kill Ukrainian defenders even outside the front lines
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Turkey's largest refineries are looking for a replacement for Russian oil
Russia is losing another market for oil sales

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?