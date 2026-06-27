Turkey is ready to provide a platform for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Ankara is ready to provide a platform for delegations from Ukraine and Russia to resume the diplomatic process of resolving the war.
Points of attention
- Turkey, led by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, is ready to host delegations from Ukraine and Russia to resume peace negotiations.
- Ankara aims to revive diplomatic dialogue between Ukraine and Russia to end the Russian-Ukrainian war and ensure compliance with international law.
Turkey wants to revive diplomatic dialogue between Ukraine and Russia
He noted that the diplomatic process needs to be activated as soon as possible and in this context, Turkey is ready to provide a platform for negotiations.
In this context, I want to declare to the world community, just as we have already informed the parties, that we are ready to once again bring together the delegations of Russia and Ukraine at the negotiating table in our country.
Fidan also touched on the topic of the NATO summit, which will be held in Ankara on July 7-8. According to him, this summit will be historic, and in the context of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, the issue of developing the defense industry will become one of the key topics.
In addition, the minister reported that the discussion on increasing defense spending has already been completed, so now the allies must demonstrate practical implementation of the commitments they have made.
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