Turkey is ready to provide a platform for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Ankara is ready to provide a platform for delegations from Ukraine and Russia to resume the diplomatic process of resolving the war.

Turkey wants to revive diplomatic dialogue between Ukraine and Russia

We want the Russian-Ukrainian war to end as soon as possible through dialogue and on the basis of international law. At the current stage, we see that the diplomatic process has stalled, hostilities have gained momentum, and the parties are focused on achieving military gains. Share

He noted that the diplomatic process needs to be activated as soon as possible and in this context, Turkey is ready to provide a platform for negotiations.

In this context, I want to declare to the world community, just as we have already informed the parties, that we are ready to once again bring together the delegations of Russia and Ukraine at the negotiating table in our country.

Fidan also touched on the topic of the NATO summit, which will be held in Ankara on July 7-8. According to him, this summit will be historic, and in the context of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, the issue of developing the defense industry will become one of the key topics.

"Especially with the Russian-Ukrainian war and other wars, an awareness has been formed at the political and strategic levels of the need to assess the level of NATO countries in the defense industry," Fidan said, adding that this topic has already become an issue of strategic importance. Share

In addition, the minister reported that the discussion on increasing defense spending has already been completed, so now the allies must demonstrate practical implementation of the commitments they have made.